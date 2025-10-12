Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Corruption, not laws, strangles mining sector

It is a red herring for Michael Avery to blame state-owned mineral rights for the industry’s demise

12 October 2025 - 15:31
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Michael Avery rightfully describes the scourge of political patronage, which hampers our mining industry (“Transference of mineral rights to state at the heart of mining’s collapse”, October 7).

But blaming state-owned mineral rights for the demise of SA’s mining industry is a red herring, shielding the true culprits. The real problem is that the local mining industry is being strangled by corrupt and incompetent politicians and officials abusing their positions in government. By doing so, they are furthermore abusing our perfectly workable mining legislation.

Added to the burden of patronage is BEE legislation, crumbling infrastructure and the implosion of Eskom.

In the run-up to the 1994 elections, the major concern of the SA miners was the possibility of the industry being nationalised, as advocated in the Freedom Charter. At the time, as a Wits University lecturer in mineral economics, I consulted people in academia, industry and politics, striving to find a workable alternative. In a research paper titled “Nationalisation of the Mines: An Equitable Alternative”, published in the South African Journal of Economics in 1990, I concluded that our mineral rights, not the mines, should be nationalised.

State-owned mineral rights are the international norm, rather than the exception to the rule. Australia has a thriving mining industry under a dispensation of state-owned mineral rights. Africa predominantly has state-owned mineral rights. A system of private mineral rights may ease exploration activities but also has its limitations. Fragmentation of rights and the sterilisation of large tracts of prospective land by large mining companies wanting to deter competition are problems experienced during our dispensation of private mineral rights.

With honest, competent officials appointed at the department of mineral resources, the issuing of timely prospecting and mining licences to those wanting to bring our mineral wealth to account should not be a problem. Getting rid of the corrupt politicians who may prevent them from doing their job, however, may be a tall order.

Dr Anton von Below
Mossel Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Illegal mining must be combated as a national priority, says PwC

Report finds smuggling and theft of precious metals has cost industry at least R60bn to date
National
4 days ago

LETTER: ANC’s new plan ignores root causes

SA’s decline created under its own watch
Opinion
3 days ago

BRIEFING ROOM: Raids, revelations, 3% levy and AI test

Big ambitions are running headlong with weak oversight, and this week's dispatch shows how that mismatch will decide whether policy becomes progress ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Anglo chief blames decades of poor policy for SA’s missed mining boom

Duncan Wanblad says 20 years of exploration-unfriendly rules have cost the country a generation of new mines
Companies
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
BRIEFING ROOM: Raids, revelations, 3% levy and AI ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Calls to silence health ...
Opinion
3.
ALAN KNOTT-CRAIG: In defence of the ...
Opinion
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Why would Mchunu opt for a chief ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
STUART THEOBALD: A 3% shortcut to BEE compliance ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

MICHAEL AVERY: Transference of mineral rights to state at the heart of mining’s ...

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: Critical minerals tumble into governance gaps

Opinion / Editorials

ANDRÉ PIENAAR AND CHRIS OPPERMAN: Critical minerals should be at the centre of ...

Opinion

MAMOKETE LIJANE: Dark history, but gold could play a role in bailing SA out of ...

Opinion / Columnists

GRACELIN BASKARAN: Agoa’s expiration and the future of economic diplomacy

Opinion / Columnists

PETER BRUCE: ANC’s ‘big bang’ plan is really a black hole

Opinion / Columnists

BRIAN KANTOR: Gold, the not so barbarous relic, is holding its own against JSE ...

Opinion

GEOFF BORRAJEIRO: Scrap dreams can’t replace SA’s steel backbone

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Government drags its feet while business props up reform

Opinion / Editorials

STEPHEN MEINTJES: Are there not better ideas than just opposing EWC?

Opinion

BRIEFING ROOM: Political interference, legal limbo, regulatory delay and ...

Opinion / Columnists

REGINALD PILLAY: Is SA’s inclusion in the G20 and B20 forums just a tick-box ...

Opinion

XOLANI NYALI: A pivot from traditional markets in the North to opportunities in ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.