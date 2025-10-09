Smoke rises from an Israeli strike, as displaced Palestinians, fleeing northern Gaza due to an Israeli military operation, move southward after Israeli forces ordered residents of Gaza City to evacuate to the south, in the central Gaza Strip September 24, 2025. Picture: REUTERS/DAWOUD ABU ALKAS
You were correct in asserting in your editorial opinion that a long-term solution for Palestine has to be broader than President Donald Trump’s plan, but your attachment to the two-state solution is misplaced (“The end of Gaza conflict?”, October 7).
Justice for the Palestinians will not be achieved by imposing the unfair two-state solution on a people who have endured untold suffering since Britain issued the perfidious Balfour Declaration in 1917.
It is instructive to compare the SA experience with that of Palestine. In 1910 Britain betrayed the overwhelming majority of South Africans when it handed political power to a white minority. By the 1980s the world refused to accept an internal colonialist state that controlled 10 bantustans. Comprehensive sanctions, especially financial sanctions, brought the apartheid regime to its knees.
For justice to prevail for Palestinians and undo the betrayal of 1917, the world must insist on the creation of a unitary, democratic and secular Palestine in which Muslims, Christians and Jews can coexist. The two-state solution is short-sighted and not designed to redress decades of injustice done to the indigenous people of Palestine.
Gunvant Govindjee Ormonde
LETTER: Two-state solution is unjust
World must insist on creation of unitary, democratic and secular Palestine in which Muslims, Christians and Jews can coexist
