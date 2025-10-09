Your recent article conveyed the impression that the Competition Commission’s terms of reference with respect to its poultry market inquiry target alleged anticompetitive practices by the four largest poultry producers (“SA’s big four poultry giants face antitrust probe”, October 2).
That is not so. The terms of reference aren’t confined to a limited number of firms — it is a general, marketwide inquiry into the poultry sector as a whole, to determine whether “any market features impede, restrict or distort competition”.
The inquiry’s scope extends across the value chain, covering the international competitiveness of the local industry, the role of retailers, and structural and environmental factors affecting competition, such as elevated feed costs and disease outbreaks.
Accordingly, the inquiry is focused on the general state of competition, the levels of concentration and structure of the industry without necessarily referring to the conduct or activities of any particular named firm.
To date there have been no complaints, findings or prima facie evidence of misconduct made against any participant in the industry.
Izaak Breitenbach
CEO, Broiler Organisation of SA Poultry Association
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Poultry antitrust probe covers entire sector
Inquiry’s terms of reference aren’t confined to Astral, Rainbow Chicken, Country Bird and Sovereign
Your recent article conveyed the impression that the Competition Commission’s terms of reference with respect to its poultry market inquiry target alleged anticompetitive practices by the four largest poultry producers (“SA’s big four poultry giants face antitrust probe”, October 2).
That is not so. The terms of reference aren’t confined to a limited number of firms — it is a general, marketwide inquiry into the poultry sector as a whole, to determine whether “any market features impede, restrict or distort competition”.
The inquiry’s scope extends across the value chain, covering the international competitiveness of the local industry, the role of retailers, and structural and environmental factors affecting competition, such as elevated feed costs and disease outbreaks.
Accordingly, the inquiry is focused on the general state of competition, the levels of concentration and structure of the industry without necessarily referring to the conduct or activities of any particular named firm.
To date there have been no complaints, findings or prima facie evidence of misconduct made against any participant in the industry.
Izaak Breitenbach
CEO, Broiler Organisation of SA Poultry Association
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: Why is state so hostile to chicken?
SA’s big four poultry giants face antitrust probe
FRANCOIS BAIRD: US courts may save SA chicken producers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.