Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Let firms decide on BEE

To exhort compliance, provide a credit against income tax, based on BEE levels achieved

09 October 2025 - 16:42
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Stuart Theobald points out that paying 3% of turnover to buy level 3 BEE compliance is inimical to low margin businesses (“A 3% shortcut to BEE compliance — smart incentive or costly loophole?”, October 8). However, replacing BEE charter compliance requirements with a financial levy is flexible and business friendly. It is a move in the right direction.

An even more business friendly approach would be to replace entirely the BEE stick (loss of government contracts, mooted fines, hints of criminal sanctions) with the carrot of tax credits. Let business decide whether or how far to comply with BEE.

Then, to exhort compliance, provide a credit against income tax, based on BEE levels achieved. Level 1 would generate the biggest credit; level 8 the smallest. This approach would recognise that the constitutional provision for empowerment could be interpreted as exhortative — not necessarily mandatory.

Non- or poor compliance need not therefore invite government sanctions in the form of market exclusion, not to mention threats of fines and even jail time. Business would be free to trade and invest without government intervention.

However, non or unduly weak compliance would attract full (say, 40%) income tax. Conversely, fully compliant business would pay, say, only 20% after tax credits. Such an exhortative approach would free business to make purely financial trade-offs.

It would have the additional benefit of curtailing the army of rent-seekers clustered around the current mandatory, punitive empowerment regime.

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

STUART THEOBALD: A 3% shortcut to BEE compliance — smart incentive or costly loophole?

DTIC’s proposal to let firms buy level 3 compliance through the Transformation Fund replaces one bit of wishful thinking with another
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Raising R40bn is a pipe dream

Latest policy proposal to close SA’s inequality gap ignores the actual cost involved
Opinion
2 days ago

PETER BRUCE: ANC’s ‘big bang’ plan is really a black hole

Only in ANC’s universe could imposing more taxes and bureaucracy on a battling industry make sense
Opinion
12 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
STUART THEOBALD: A 3% shortcut to BEE compliance ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Calls to silence health ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Court ruling on shared parental leave ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
MICHAEL AVERY: Transference of mineral rights to ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
KEVIN ALLAN: Why Helen Zille won’t win Joburg
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: BEE cannot be fixed

Opinion / Letters

WATCH: BEE compliance shortcut - a smart incentive or a costly loophole?

Politics

KHAYA SITHOLE: Transformation without growth is a dead end

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.