Broadly, I agree with his sentiment and much of the literature he cites in his column, which states that communities need more than just agriculture. However, since the dawn of democracy SA has consistently failed to stimulate agricultural growth in the former homelands.
While SA’s agricultural economy has more than doubled since 1994, this expansion has mainly been in the traditionally commercial regions. The former homelands remain on the periphery of agricultural growth, though some have access to fertile lands.
Poor land governance and a lack of infrastructure are among the main constraints to agricultural development. Therefore, it is unsurprising when households lose faith in agriculture and seek to focus on other areas.
After all, for more than three decades they have been stuck in subsistence farming, with no coherent government programme to assist. The issue was discussed at length in my book, A Country of Two Agricultures, with proposed solutions policymakers could consider to stimulate growth and job creation in rural SA.
I therefore still argue that SA’s rural development should have agriculture as a central focus but must adopt a different approach to farming that prioritises commercialisation to improve the economic conditions in communities and bring much-needed jobs.
Wandile Sihlobo Chief economist, Agricultural Business Chamber of SA
LETTER: Commercialisation focus needed in rural farming
Households stuck in subsistence farming for more than three decades with no coherent government programme
Jabulani Sikhakhane’s most recent column, about the need to rethink rural development in the former homelands, extending the focus beyond agriculture, was fascinating (“Rethink rural development as youngsters look beyond farming”, October 8).
Wandile Sihlobo
Chief economist, Agricultural Business Chamber of SA
