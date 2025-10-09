Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Commercialisation focus needed in rural farming

Households stuck in subsistence farming for more than three decades with no coherent government programme

09 October 2025 - 16:12
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Jabulani Sikhakhane’s most recent column, about the need to rethink rural development in the former homelands, extending the focus beyond agriculture, was fascinating (“Rethink rural development as youngsters look beyond farming”, October 8).

Broadly, I agree with his sentiment and much of the literature he cites in his column, which states that communities need more than just agriculture. However, since the dawn of democracy SA has consistently failed to stimulate agricultural growth in the former homelands.

While SA’s agricultural economy has more than doubled since 1994, this expansion has mainly been in the traditionally commercial regions. The former homelands remain on the periphery of agricultural growth, though some have access to fertile lands.

Poor land governance and a lack of infrastructure are among the main constraints to agricultural development. Therefore, it is unsurprising when households lose faith in agriculture and seek to focus on other areas.

After all, for more than three decades they have been stuck in subsistence farming, with no coherent government programme to assist. The issue was discussed at length in my book, A Country of Two Agricultures, with proposed solutions policymakers could consider to stimulate growth and job creation in rural SA.

I therefore still argue that SA’s rural development should have agriculture as a central focus but must adopt a different approach to farming that prioritises commercialisation to improve the economic conditions in communities and bring much-needed jobs.

Wandile Sihlobo
Chief economist, Agricultural Business Chamber of SA

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Rethink rural development as youngsters look beyond farming

Instead of pushing farming as primary driver, public policy should expand chances beyond agriculture
Opinion
1 day ago

NOKO MASIPA: National Treasury must rethink support systems for emerging farmers

Western Cape has an 83% success rate among land reform farmers — the difference lies in execution
Opinion
6 days ago

JOHN STEENHUISEN: Farming is our heritage and our future

Encouraging the wider cultivation of indigenous crops is one way SA is re-imagining its agricultural heritage
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
STUART THEOBALD: A 3% shortcut to BEE compliance ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Calls to silence health ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Court ruling on shared parental leave ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
MICHAEL AVERY: Transference of mineral rights to ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
KEVIN ALLAN: Why Helen Zille won’t win Joburg
Opinion

Related Articles

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Building blocks SA needs for its export diversification drive

Opinion / Columnists

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Exploring China’s zero tariff access offer with a careful eye

Opinion / Columnists

WANDILE SIHLOBO: G20 ministers can help developing countries tackle food ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.