In fact, and to American bewilderment and fury, the West African states of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have recently expelled both the US and French bases. Likewise, the US has been unable to defeat either the Afghan Taliban or the Yemeni Houthis, let alone the Russians in Ukraine.
Moreover, China and Venezuela have outmanoeuvred repeated US attempts to control Venezuela’s oil, the world’s largest such reserves, discovered back in 1914.Not only are the US economy and dollar facing severe crises, but the US war business also depends on rare earth resources, including platinum found only in Brics+ countries — mainly SA, Brazil, China and Russia.
Regardless of its threats or warmongering, without access to those natural minerals the US cannot match either Chinese or Russian armaments. Those 800 military bases are useless, and through all the US wars are major contributors to its bankruptcy.
Benson declares he hopes for a better future. If so, the Brics+ commitments to global peace, trade and prosperity — in contrast to US “forever wars” — are the better option. If Benson seeks peace he should prepare for peace instead of wars.
For the past century and more the US has plundered Asia, Latin America and Africa, including “Africa’s First World War” — the 1998-2003 conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where millions died thanks to Rwanda’s proxy role in pursuit of coltan, cobalt and so on on behalf of the US.
Major companies, Wall Street and banks profit immensely from US complicities in Ukraine and Palestine wars, but as US general Smedley Butler wrote in 1935: “War is a racket”.
Terry Crawford-Browne Via email
LETTER: US no longer the global hegemon
‘Forever wars’ could prove the ultimate downfall of the US
LETTER: As US shifts and China rises, where does SA stand?
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: The King’s speech — Trump at the UN
EDITORIAL: The end of Gaza conflict?
MICHAEL MORRIS: The insanity of threatening for peace
DESNÉ MASIE: The consolations of philosophy in a divided world
