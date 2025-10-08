Opinion / Letters

LETTER: US no longer the global hegemon

‘Forever wars’ could prove the ultimate downfall of the US

08 October 2025 - 16:52
US President Donald Trump walks flanked by US Navy sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS George HW Bush off the coast of Norfolk, Virginia, the US, October 5 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
US President Donald Trump walks flanked by US Navy sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS George HW Bush off the coast of Norfolk, Virginia, the US, October 5 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Bernard Benson may delude himself that 800 military bases in 70 countries ensure US military domination of the globe (“As US shifts and China rises, where does SA stand?”, October 5).

In fact, and to American bewilderment and fury, the West African states of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have recently expelled both the US and French bases. Likewise, the US has been unable to defeat either the Afghan Taliban or the Yemeni Houthis, let alone the Russians in Ukraine. 

Moreover, China and Venezuela have outmanoeuvred repeated US attempts to control Venezuela’s oil, the world’s largest such reserves, discovered back in 1914. Not only are the US economy and dollar facing severe crises, but the US war business also depends on rare earth resources, including platinum found only in Brics+ countries — mainly SA, Brazil, China and Russia.

Regardless of its threats or warmongering, without access to those natural minerals the US cannot match either Chinese or Russian armaments. Those 800 military bases are useless, and through all the US wars are major contributors to its bankruptcy.

Benson declares he hopes for a better future. If so, the Brics+ commitments to global peace, trade and prosperity — in contrast to US “forever wars” — are the better option. If Benson seeks peace he should prepare for peace instead of wars.

For the past century and more the US has plundered Asia, Latin America and Africa, including “Africa’s First World War” — the 1998-2003 conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where millions died thanks to Rwanda’s proxy role in pursuit of coltan, cobalt and so on on behalf of the US.

Major companies, Wall Street and banks profit immensely from US complicities in Ukraine and Palestine wars, but as US general Smedley Butler wrote in 1935: “War is a racket”.

Terry Crawford-Browne
Via email

