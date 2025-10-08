Well, it shouldn’t for the Wallabies. They should rather play in a Pacific Islands competition. Despite some fluke results, such as the recent 38-22 defeat of the Springboks, Australian Rugby Union will never match the year-in-year-out standards set by the Boks and All Blacks.
This is not the fault of the players, the coach or anyone else. The problem is structural. The Wallabies’ problem is rugby league, and to a lesser extent Aussie rules. Nowhere else in the oval ball playing world is rugby union competing for talent and support with two dominant codes as happens in Australia.
If the skill on display in the Rugby League grand final in Sydney last weekend, and in the AFL grand final a week earlier, were available to the Wallabies, there is little doubt that Australia would regularly top the rugby union world rankings.
Doug Blackmur Table View
LETTER: Aussie rugby league woes
Two dominant codes compete for talent in Australia
