LETTER: ANC’s latest 10-point plan destined to fail

Economic recovery will remain a dream until party abandons the policy of cadre deployment

08 October 2025 - 18:30
Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

The ANC’s latest 10-point economic action plan is unlikely to spur a higher rate of real fixed investment, as measured by gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) as a percentage of GDP (“ANC rolls the last dice with economic recovery plan”, October 6).

SA’s GDP growth rate will thus remain stuck below 1.5%. For GFCF to increase from its consistent 13%-15%, domestic and international companies must have confidence in SA’s governance, service delivery and policy. They do not and therefore will not deploy serious amounts of capital.

The plan aims to “improve the capacity of the state to manage major projects” and to “professionalise the project management cadre”. But because the plan does not propose doing away with a core part of ANC policy — cadre deployment — professionalisation will remain a fantasy.

Countries that have progrowth policies, lower crime and corruption rates and strong property rights protections will always attract capital.

The ANC’s latest plan does not shift the needle on the core ideological and policy issues that have dissuaded capital formation in SA since 2007-08.

Chris Hattingh
Centre for Risk Analysis

