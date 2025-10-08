SA’s GDP growth rate will thus remain stuck below 1.5%. For GFCF to increase from its consistent 13%-15%, domestic and international companies must have confidence in SA’s governance, service delivery and policy. They do not and therefore will not deploy serious amounts of capital.
Chris Hattingh Centre for Risk Analysis
LETTER: ANC’s latest 10-point plan destined to fail
Economic recovery will remain a dream until party abandons the policy of cadre deployment
The ANC’s latest 10-point economic action plan is unlikely to spur a higher rate of real fixed investment, as measured by gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) as a percentage of GDP (“ANC rolls the last dice with economic recovery plan”, October 6).
Chris Hattingh
Centre for Risk Analysis
