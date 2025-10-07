Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Raising R40bn is a pipe dream

Latest policy proposal to close SA’s inequality gap ignores the actual cost involved

07 October 2025 - 15:08
Picture: 123RF
Tiisetso Motsoeneng’s most recent column refers (“Buying BEE status or building black enterprise?”, October 6).

It is clear that policymakers have no idea of the cost of 3% of revenue. If private, family-owned businesses (which is where this legislation is aimed) have survived without BEE up to now, why would they pay 3% of their revenue for a BEE rating?

What happens to their cash flow? If a business does not need, or desire, to do business with the state, there is no point incurring the huge cost of BEE. Raising R40bn is a pipe dream.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: ANC undone by hubris

Party’s initial revolutionary zeal saw it it usher out the very skills it needed
Opinion
1 hour ago

LETTER: As US shifts and China rises, where does SA stand?

American influence may be diminishing but it still supports over 800 military bases in 70 nations
Opinion
2 days ago
