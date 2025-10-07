It is clear that policymakers have no idea of the cost of 3% of revenue. If private, family-owned businesses (which is where this legislation is aimed) have survived without BEE up to now, why would they pay 3% of their revenue for a BEE rating?
What happens to their cash flow? If a business does not need, or desire, to do business with the state, there is no point incurring the huge cost of BEE. Raising R40bn is a pipe dream.
Ian Ferguson Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Raising R40bn is a pipe dream
Latest policy proposal to close SA’s inequality gap ignores the actual cost involved
Tiisetso Motsoeneng’s most recent column refers (“Buying BEE status or building black enterprise?”, October 6).
It is clear that policymakers have no idea of the cost of 3% of revenue. If private, family-owned businesses (which is where this legislation is aimed) have survived without BEE up to now, why would they pay 3% of their revenue for a BEE rating?
What happens to their cash flow? If a business does not need, or desire, to do business with the state, there is no point incurring the huge cost of BEE. Raising R40bn is a pipe dream.
Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: ANC undone by hubris
LETTER: As US shifts and China rises, where does SA stand?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.