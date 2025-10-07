Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Hold Lesufi to account for failure to act after Deokaran murder

Law demands that anyone in authority has a duty to report even a suspicion of corruption to police

07 October 2025 - 14:56
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

Natasha Marrian’s most recent column refers (“Brown Mogotsi is everywhere”, October 3).

The Prevention & Combating of Corrupt Activities (Precca) Act should send shivers down the spine of anyone in leadership. It demands that anyone in authority has a duty to report even the suspicion of corruption to the police.

It goes even further, making provision for those in authority who say they “didn’t know”. The act says this duty to report includes a situation where the individual in question “ought to have known” because of their position.

In other words, when Babita Deokaran was murdered, the red lights were already flashing. As premier and the highest authority in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi should have got hold of forensic auditors immediately and then run to the police to file a Precca report.

If he didn’t, he is guilty under the Precca Act for failing to report suspected corruption. Lesufi’s position demands that. He cannot say he didn’t know. Failure to report is a criminal offence. He must be charged together with all the corrupt buddies he was protecting.

Richard Bryant
Via BusinessLIVE 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Flushing the Big Five predators out of the shadows

The head of crime intelligence paints a sombre picture at the Madlanga inquiry of how organised crime is poisoning the criminal justice system
Features
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: The SIU has exposed the Tembisa Hospital rot: now heads must roll

It is simply not plausible that top officials were unaware the hospital was being bled dry over a sustained period
Opinion
6 days ago

Tembisa Hospital probe unmasks R2bn mafia-style looting

Employees who turned a blind eye to the looting pocketed a collective R122m, with one official getting R30m
National
1 week ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: SIU to release interim findings on Tembisa hospital corruption

Julius Malema will be back in court for judgment in a case involving the alleged firing of a firearm
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Brown Mogotsi is everywhere
Opinion / Columnists
2.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Buying BEE status or ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ALAN KNOTT-CRAIG: In defence of the ...
Opinion
4.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Calls to silence health ...
Opinion
5.
GAVIN RICH: Imperious Springboks improving in ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

NATASHA MARRIAN: Brown Mogotsi is everywhere

Opinion / Columnists

NATASHA MARRIAN: Where’s the political will to fix graft in Gauteng?

Opinion

ANC cadre takes over as chair of DBSA

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.