The Prevention & Combating of Corrupt Activities (Precca) Act should send shivers down the spine of anyone in leadership. It demands that anyone in authority has a duty to report even the suspicion of corruption to the police.
It goes even further, making provision for those in authority who say they “didn’t know”. The act says this duty to report includes a situation where the individual in question “ought to have known” because of their position.
In other words, when Babita Deokaran was murdered, the red lights were already flashing. As premier and the highest authority in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi should have got hold of forensic auditors immediately and then run to the police to file a Precca report.
If he didn’t, he is guilty under the Precca Act for failing to report suspected corruption. Lesufi’s position demands that. He cannot say he didn’t know. Failure to report is a criminal offence. He must be charged together with all the corrupt buddies he was protecting.
Richard Bryant Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Hold Lesufi to account for failure to act after Deokaran murder
Law demands that anyone in authority has a duty to report even a suspicion of corruption to police
Natasha Marrian’s most recent column refers (“Brown Mogotsi is everywhere”, October 3).
The Prevention & Combating of Corrupt Activities (Precca) Act should send shivers down the spine of anyone in leadership. It demands that anyone in authority has a duty to report even the suspicion of corruption to the police.
It goes even further, making provision for those in authority who say they “didn’t know”. The act says this duty to report includes a situation where the individual in question “ought to have known” because of their position.
In other words, when Babita Deokaran was murdered, the red lights were already flashing. As premier and the highest authority in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi should have got hold of forensic auditors immediately and then run to the police to file a Precca report.
If he didn’t, he is guilty under the Precca Act for failing to report suspected corruption. Lesufi’s position demands that. He cannot say he didn’t know. Failure to report is a criminal offence. He must be charged together with all the corrupt buddies he was protecting.
Richard Bryant
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Flushing the Big Five predators out of the shadows
EDITORIAL: The SIU has exposed the Tembisa Hospital rot: now heads must roll
Tembisa Hospital probe unmasks R2bn mafia-style looting
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: SIU to release interim findings on Tembisa hospital corruption
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
NATASHA MARRIAN: Brown Mogotsi is everywhere
NATASHA MARRIAN: Where’s the political will to fix graft in Gauteng?
ANC cadre takes over as chair of DBSA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.