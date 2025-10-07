LETTER: Exemptions reveal flaws in Competition Act

We consider the “Competition Act”, given teeth through the Competition Commission, to be a dark euphemism. Its actions presuppose extraordinary market knowledge, and consequently its outcomes are in many cases interventionist and distortionary.
Here’s a direct quote example of the commission’s worldview: “History has shown that if competition is not regulated firms will engage in anticompetitive behaviour, such as agreeing on prices, allocating customers and abusing their dominance.”
In contrast, we suggest history has shown that entrepreneurial competition (not regulation) naturally disciplines firms. Consumers reward lower prices, better products and innovation, such that “abuse of dominance” is self-corrected. From this perspective, the introduction of factory-to-consumer platforms (such as Temu) has been far more effective for consumer welfare than the Competition Commission.
Last month our view was partially vindicated by the important (but somewhat overlooked) removal of “anticollusion” legislation for several exporters and export industries in response to the reintroduction of US President Donald Trump’s postponed trade tariffs (“SA adds antitrust exemption to its tariff shield toolkit”, August 4).
The considered exemptions would allow exporters to co-ordinate pricing decisions, exchange information on markets, costs and volumes, and jointly restrict supply or set minimum prices for exports to the US. In classic bureaucratic style, it is unclear how far along the changes are.
However, the crux of the matter is that the removal of anticollusion legislation for certain exports and exporters is a tacit acknowledgment that this legislation is ultimately uncompetitive, and by extension (but left unsaid), worse for consumers.
This is the only rational deduction that can be made. SA exporters need to get their goods onto US store shelves at the lowest possible price. If government truly believed anticollusion legislation was effective at helping keep consumer prices down, it wouldn’t have removed it for exporters.
Jeffrey Dinham and Lindi Geldenhuys Econometrix
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Exemptions reveal flaws in Competition Act
Government’s targeted lifting of ‘anticollusion’ legislation is a tacit acknowledgment the law is ultimately uncompetitive and harms consumers
We consider the “Competition Act”, given teeth through the Competition Commission, to be a dark euphemism. Its actions presuppose extraordinary market knowledge, and consequently its outcomes are in many cases interventionist and distortionary.
Here’s a direct quote example of the commission’s worldview: “History has shown that if competition is not regulated firms will engage in anticompetitive behaviour, such as agreeing on prices, allocating customers and abusing their dominance.”
In contrast, we suggest history has shown that entrepreneurial competition (not regulation) naturally disciplines firms. Consumers reward lower prices, better products and innovation, such that “abuse of dominance” is self-corrected. From this perspective, the introduction of factory-to-consumer platforms (such as Temu) has been far more effective for consumer welfare than the Competition Commission.
Last month our view was partially vindicated by the important (but somewhat overlooked) removal of “anticollusion” legislation for several exporters and export industries in response to the reintroduction of US President Donald Trump’s postponed trade tariffs (“SA adds antitrust exemption to its tariff shield toolkit”, August 4).
The considered exemptions would allow exporters to co-ordinate pricing decisions, exchange information on markets, costs and volumes, and jointly restrict supply or set minimum prices for exports to the US. In classic bureaucratic style, it is unclear how far along the changes are.
However, the crux of the matter is that the removal of anticollusion legislation for certain exports and exporters is a tacit acknowledgment that this legislation is ultimately uncompetitive, and by extension (but left unsaid), worse for consumers.
This is the only rational deduction that can be made. SA exporters need to get their goods onto US store shelves at the lowest possible price. If government truly believed anticollusion legislation was effective at helping keep consumer prices down, it wouldn’t have removed it for exporters.
Jeffrey Dinham and Lindi Geldenhuys
Econometrix
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
ALAN KNOTT-CRAIG: In defence of the transformation fund
Naspers buys 90% of Just Eat Takeaway.com
Treasury wants state tenders automated by 2030 to rein in graft
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
SHAWN HAGEDORN: SA and Russian leaders have much in common
EDITORIAL: The irony of competition exemptions
Exporters set to share shipping costs, intelligence as tariffs bite
HILARY JOFFE: On a slippery slope down the trendy block
EDITORIAL: SA’s last line of defence
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.