It is hypocritical to repudiate China’s political system as “autocratic communism” while painting the US political system with glowing colours. He insinuates that the US liberal political system is democratic and yet does not hide the fact that the US “supports more than 800 military bases in 70 countries and spends three times more on its military than China”. How is this democratic?
On the other hand, socialist China pursues a peaceful developmental path. China’s military spending is only meant for self-defence against the bloodthirsty imperialists and Taiwanese separatists. Therefore, it stands to reason that if this country is to be saved, the majority (working class, irrespective of race) must embrace socialism, just as the Chinese did in 1949.
With socialism China has been able to lift more than 800-million of its citizens out of poverty within 40 years. The US can only dream of achieving such a feat.
Mxolisi Ndabz kaMdluli Via email
LETTER: Benefits of China’s socialism
More than 800-million citizens were lifted out of poverty within 40 years
Bernard Benson asks a pertinent question (“As US shifts and China rises, where does SA stand?”, October 5). However, while he has a right to a view, he does not have a right to distort facts.
Mxolisi Ndabz kaMdluli
Via email
