Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Benefits of China’s socialism

More than 800-million citizens were lifted out of poverty within 40 years

07 October 2025 - 15:40
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Bernard Benson asks a pertinent question (“As US shifts and China rises, where does SA stand?”, October 5). However, while he has a right to a view, he does not have a right to distort facts. 

It is hypocritical to repudiate China’s political system as “autocratic communism” while painting the US political system with glowing colours. He insinuates that the US liberal political system is democratic and yet does not hide the fact that the US “supports more than 800 military bases in 70 countries and spends three times more on its military than China”. How is this democratic? 

On the other hand, socialist China pursues a peaceful developmental path. China’s military spending is only meant for self-defence against the bloodthirsty imperialists and Taiwanese separatists. Therefore, it stands to reason that if this country is to be saved, the majority (working class, irrespective of race) must embrace socialism, just as the Chinese did in 1949.

With socialism China has been able to lift more than 800-million of its citizens out of poverty within 40 years. The US can only dream of achieving such a feat.

Mxolisi Ndabz kaMdluli
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Brown Mogotsi is everywhere
Opinion / Columnists
2.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Buying BEE status or ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ALAN KNOTT-CRAIG: In defence of the ...
Opinion
4.
GAVIN RICH: Imperious Springboks improving in ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Calls to silence health ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Raising R40bn is a pipe dream

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Hold Lesufi to account for failure to act after Deokaran murder

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC undone by hubris

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.