LETTER: ANC undone by hubris

Party’s initial revolutionary zeal saw it usher out the very skills that were most needed

07 October 2025 - 14:20
Luthuli House, the ANC's head office in Johannesburg. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Oceans of ink have been spilt in recent years, each writer outdoing the others in expressing their disenchantment with the ANC’s governance. Yet the party is well aware that it has failed.

Its leaders know SA has been one of the globe’s poorest performers over the past 15 years; that we have the world’s worst education system; and that we have the highest unemployment rate of all UN member nations. We all know the much-vaunted “Better Life for All” is a chimera.

The reasons for our sad decline are all too human. Upon liberation in 1994 ANC leaders behaved “normally” for the representatives of a people who had been subjected to harsh discrimination for three centuries. A wise, long dead friend said to me at the time of liberation that the ANC would go nowhere until they shed their revolutionary romanticism.

The ANC was indeed immersed in hubristic overconfidence and exuberant material aspirations. With the benefit of hindsight, what a wise party of liberation would have done was appreciate that centuries of deprivation had skewed economic and governance skills, so much so that these had essentially become housed in the white minority. 

A wise party would therefore have held its collective nose and employed these skills, and utilised the minority during the time it would take to facilitate skills transfer. Yet the ANC, saturated in revolutionary hubris, did no such thing. It cheerfully ushered out the very skills that were most needed.

Willem Cronje
 Cape Town

SHAWN HAGEDORN: SA and Russian leaders have much in common

Both countries are out of sync with prevailing economic and geopolitical norms, and basic common sense
10 hours ago

CARTOON: ANC’s stubborn brown stain

Monday, October 6 2025
1 day ago

LETTER: Message from auditor-general is politically unpalatable

Attard Montalto correctly notes that ANC’s dynamics help explain its inability to grasp the nettle
1 day ago

LETTER: ANC living it up and wasting taxpayers’ money

Ramaphosa and pals are swanning around the world and generally wasting taxpayers’ money
4 days ago
