Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why is state so hostile to chicken?

Market inquiry into poultry industry is latest in a series of blows to poultry farmers

06 October 2025 - 13:18
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/CHAYAKORNLOT
Picture: 123RF/CHAYAKORNLOT

SA’s poultry feeds the nation and is essential for food security. Why, then, is the government so consistently hostile to it? (“SA’s big four poultry giants face antitrust probe,” October 2). 

The Competition Commission’s market inquiry into the poultry industry is the latest in a series of blows to poultry farmers, who are only just recovering from the devastating bird flu outbreaks of 2023. 

The inquiry seems to assume that the industry’s structure, characterised by large, integrated firms, is wrong. This is despite a lengthy submission by industry leaders pointing out that this structure is found worldwide, benefits everybody down to smaller producers and suppliers, and is essential in keeping chicken prices low and supply consistent. This was proved during Covid-19 and when bird flu struck SA.

Now the industry will have to spend time and money making that argument all over again in the hope that the commission will listen, instead of making recommendations that will make chicken more expensive. 

This follows the government’s offer to the US of a continuing annual quota of 72,000 tonnes of chicken imports free of anti-dumping duties, the continued refusal to pay farmers for chickens culled in bird flu outbreaks, and a stalled vaccination programme because the government refuses to make requirements practical and affordable. 

Government claims to support poultry as a priority industry. Its actions say otherwise. 

Francois Baird
Founder, FairPlay 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number. 

Price, trust and the adaptive township consumer

The latest Township Customer Experience Report reveals a resilient, pragmatic and culturally influential consumer base in townships
News & Insights
4 days ago

SA’s big four poultry giants face antitrust probe

R70bn inquiry into SA’s chicken industry cites dominance and barriers to new entrants in terms of reference
Companies
4 days ago

RICARDO SMITH: The role of private markets in economic growth

Banking, private credit and private equity are crucial to unlocking value in start-ups
Opinion
1 week ago

Remgro dishes out special dividend as Heineken returns to profitability

Johann Rupert’s holding company reports surge in headline earnings for the year ended June
Companies
1 week ago

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: RCL takes a tumble after initial surge

Shares in RCL Foods tumbled as much as 13.11% on Monday
Markets
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Brown Mogotsi is everywhere
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Calls to silence health ...
Opinion
3.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Buying BEE status or ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
ALAN KNOTT-CRAIG: In defence of the ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Transformation fund is worth testing — ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

LETTER: As US shifts and China rises, where does SA stand?

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: University PhDs need to be probed

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: US report on SA sounds the alarm

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.