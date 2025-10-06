LETTER: Why is state so hostile to chicken?

The Competition Commission’s market inquiry into the poultry industry is the latest in a series of blows to poultry farmers, who are only just recovering from the devastating bird flu outbreaks of 2023.
The inquiry seems to assume that the industry’s structure, characterised by large, integrated firms, is wrong. This is despite a lengthy submission by industry leaders pointing out that this structure is found worldwide, benefits everybody down to smaller producers and suppliers, and is essential in keeping chicken prices low and supply consistent. This was proved during Covid-19 and when bird flu struck SA.
Now the industry will have to spend time and money making that argument all over again in the hope that the commission will listen, instead of making recommendations that will make chicken more expensive.
This follows the government’s offer to the US of a continuing annual quota of 72,000 tonnes of chicken imports free of anti-dumping duties, the continued refusal to pay farmers for chickens culled in bird flu outbreaks, and a stalled vaccination programme because the government refuses to make requirements practical and affordable.
Government claims to support poultry as a priority industry. Its actions say otherwise.
Francois Baird Founder, FairPlay
