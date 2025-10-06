The recent proposal by the Cultural, Religious & Linguistic Rights Commission to require the registration of churches and the licensing of pastors under state oversight is a direct threat to religious freedom in SA.
Our constitution guarantees freedom of speech, religion, belief and association. Churches do not exist by the permission of the government; they exist by the command of Christ. To force churches and pastors into a state-controlled registration system is to place Caesar in the pulpit and to risk the erosion of one of our most fundamental liberties.
History warns us: once the state regulates religion it inevitably controls religion. Registration leads to licensing, licensing to oversight and oversight to interference. Today it may be framed as “dignity and order”. Tomorrow it may be used to silence prophetic voices that confront corruption and immorality.
SA has already seen how easily the government can overreach when granted power over civil society. The Christian church in this nation has consistently upheld the value of human life, cared for the poor, advanced education, defended civil liberties and contributed significantly to science, medicine, economics, morality and the arts.
Churches have served communities sacrificially, often at great cost to themselves. Surely this kind of servanthood should be encouraged to flourish freely, not subjected to bureaucratic approval?
The commission should not be in the business of regulating faith. Its proper role is to safeguard the right of all South Africans to freedom of speech and freedom of worship — without fear of state intrusion. A free church is essential to a free people. The gospel cannot be registered.
Siniko Nxesi SA Church Defenders, Cape Town
LETTER: Licensing of pastors would be a threat to religious freedom
Registration leads to licensing, licensing to oversight and oversight to interference
