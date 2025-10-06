We live in hope. Though it would be the very height of hypocrisy if Malema went to jail and lost his parliamentary seat while the likes of Gayton McKenzie (a convicted bank robber) and John Hlophe (a disgraced and impeached former provincial judge president) still grace the hallowed halls of parliament.
Mark Lowe
LETTER: Julius Malema not the only MP who should be in jail
Height of hypocrisy for EFF leader to be jailed while Gayton McKenzie and John Hlophe remain in parliament
Your article refers (“Guilty Julius Malema could lose parliament seat if jailed”, October 2).
Mark Lowe
Durban
