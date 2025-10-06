Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Julius Malema not the only MP who should be in jail

Height of hypocrisy for EFF leader to be jailed while Gayton McKenzie and John Hlophe remain in parliament

06 October 2025 - 13:32
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LUBABALO LESOLLE
Your article refers (“Guilty Julius Malema could lose parliament seat if jailed”, October 2).

We live in hope. Though it would be the very height of hypocrisy if Malema went to jail and lost his parliamentary seat while the likes of Gayton McKenzie (a convicted bank robber) and John Hlophe (a disgraced and impeached former provincial judge president) still grace the hallowed halls of parliament.

Then there is Malusi Gigaba (named in the Zondo state capture report as receiving bags of Gupta cash and for other related activities, and exposed — pardon the pun — as a would-be porn star), along with a plethora of other named fraudsters, scoundrels, liars, thieves and cheats, including Brian Molefe and impeached former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Hypocrisy indeed. It would be hard not to feel a little sympathy for Julius. Just a little, mind.

Mark Lowe
Durban

