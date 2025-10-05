LETTER: US report on SA sounds the alarm

President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Donald Trump are seen in this illustration. Picture: SUPPLIED
Business Day’s editorial suggesting that “Pretoria must be relieved” by the recent US state department review of the SA economy because of its “balanced view” is misleading. (“A rare, balanced view of SA”, September 30). Pretoria may have been relieved because SA policymakers tend to ignore or argue away unpleasant truths. However, we should not allow ourselves to be duped.
The report is factual and unvarnished. Though it acknowledges the strengths of SA’s economy, independent courts, well-regulated debt capital markets and a functioning banking system, these are the achievements of the private sector not an incapable and corrupt public sector that impedes economic growth.
The report includes a litany of challenges, such as crime, corruption, lack of basic infrastructure and government service delivery, and policy uncertainty. Not “nuanced” is the discussion about expropriation. The report notes that the law sets compensation for expropriation at a “just and equitable” rate, not at a market-rate basis, which according to Sakeliga CEO Piet le Roux is likely to “scare off investment” and hobble economic growth.
Worse, the report mentions the possibility of “nil compensation’’, expropriation without compensation, as happened to portion 406 of the farm Driefontein, a property worth R30m in 2019 when the City of Ekurhuleni issued its expropriation notice.
To complete this negative picture the report adds that the expropriation law has generated “procedural uncertainty around the new expropriation powers, along with incendiary rhetoric by certain political parties encouraging illegal expropriation of land and farm violence”. Consequently, property rights are not secure and farm murders remain a grim reality.
Meanwhile, US-SA trade talks are progressing, though towards what end is not clear. Sadly, notwithstanding the editorial’s assertion to the contrary, SA has few “proof points to rely on”. This is clear from the report, which sounds the alarm and is chilling.
François Theron Pretoria
LETTER: US report on SA sounds the alarm
Nothing ‘nuanced’ about state department’s negative view of expropriation law
