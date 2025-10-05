This is an extremely serious indictment of the integrity of SA universities. Its veracity must be determined urgently lest serious, permanent damage be done to the credibility of SA higher education qualifications.
LETTER: University PhDs need to be probed
Attard Montalto’s assertion must be looked into to assess the credibility of higher education qualifications
Peter Attard Montalto asserts that SA universities hand out “degrees and even PhDs ... like confetti” (“Does anyone in the ANC actually read auditor-general reports?”, October 1).
This is an extremely serious indictment of the integrity of SA universities. Its veracity must be determined urgently lest serious, permanent damage be done to the credibility of SA higher education qualifications.
The higher education & training minister must commission the Council on Higher Education, the Higher Education Quality Committee and the SA Qualifications Authority to immediately conduct a public inquiry into Montalto’s claims.
These come on top of concerns about sector education and training authorities (Setas), the Mpati report on governance at the University of Cape Town (UCT), Prof Jonathan Jansen’s revelations on corruption in SA universities, the scandals at Fort Hare and Prof David Benatar’s book on the fall of UCT.
The portfolio committee on higher education & training must conduct its own independent inquiry, and support from students, university staff, alumni, business, the public sector, professional bodies and community organisations for such initiatives is essential.
In the meantime, the minister should also require that all theses that have led to the granting of PhDs by SA universities since, say, 2020 be made freely and publicly available on university websites. The academic and intellectual standards of SA awarded PhDs could thereby be made transparent.
Dr Doug Blackmur
Flamingo Vlei
