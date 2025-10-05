LETTER: Renewables part of energy future

The recent activities in New York surrounding the UN General Assembly and Climate Week underscored the global momentum behind renewable energy.
As CEO of a company deeply involved in advancing renewable projects, particularly in emerging markets, I have had the opportunity to gauge the prevailing industry and institutional sentiment first hand.
While certain prominent voices have expressed reservations about the long-term viability and desirability of renewable sources such as wind, our engagement with multilateral development banks, development financing institutions and key country stakeholders tells a different story.
The strong continued support we see across this broad spectrum of global finance and governance confirms that renewables are not just an aspiration but a fundamental and non-negotiable part of the global energy future. Crucially, the narrative around renewables has evolved beyond solely addressing climate change. Today, these projects — especially solar and battery storage solutions — are overwhelmingly supported because they offer affordable, clean and secure energy.
In many regions, particularly in Africa, conventional energy sources such as oil and diesel are expensive, requiring subsidies and burdening national budgets. Cost-competitive renewables provide a viable alternative that can immediately reduce energy costs, strengthen utilities’ financial stability and pave the way for more widespread electrification.
The work being done through initiatives such as the World Bank’s Mission 300, which aims to provide productive electricity to 300-million more people in Africa by 2030, is a concrete example of this global consensus. Countries are signing up to this mandate because the economic and developmental benefits are immediate and substantial.
Simply put, the world’s leading financial institutions and development partners remain firmly aligned around the mission to accelerate the deployment of clean energy. Regardless of political perspectives in any one country, the economic case for renewables as the most affordable and reliable path to energy security is winning on the ground.
Terje Pilskog CEO, Scatec Norway
LETTER: Renewables part of energy future
Global financial institutions remain aligned around mission to accelerate deployment of clean energy
