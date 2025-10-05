An American flag flies near Congress in Washington, DC, the US. Picture: EPA/SHAWN THEW
Terry Crawford-Browne’s latest rant was typically over the top (“US empire is collapsing,” October 1). It’s hardly surprising that after playing the world’s policeman for 80 years the US should take stock of its interests, including asking Europe to pay for its own defence.
While US influence in the world may be diminishing, it still supports more than 800 military bases in 70 countries and spends three times more on its military than China. China has become rich by making almost everything the world wants, but unfortunately we can’t tell it how to spend its own money. Economic power almost invariably leads to military power.
As to which type of political system best suits which country, it comes down to autocratic communism versus liberal democracy. If SA wanted to be more like China, would we (and our trading partners) accept the reintroduction of the death penalty, not just for homicide but for economic crimes against the state?
Corruption is endemic here and some might argue that’s exactly what’s needed. However, could we accept social engineering involving moving people around like so many tin cans to meet some central committee objective? I think we tried that once and it didn’t work so well.
Donald Trump will be the US president only for another three years. Vladimir Putin won’t live forever. Time passes and things change. Let’s hope it’s for the better.
Bernard Benson Parklands
LETTER: As US shifts and China rises, where does SA stand?
American influence may be diminishing but it still supports over 800 military bases in 70 nations
