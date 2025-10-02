The ANC is trying to steal control of DA municipalities by adding another brick in the centrist, state-led wall. The article is very clear: this bill must be fought, tooth and nail. I hope one of our brilliant civil rights groups take up the cudgels.
How the DA can participate in this nonsense is scary. It should be the one protecting the citizens.
Andrea Robertson Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za.
LETTER: Why the PSC Bill must be opposed
Proposed legislation would add another brick in the state-led wall
Paul Maritz's article (“Why the PSC Bill’s romanticism threatens local democracy”, October 1) refers.
PAUL MARITZ: Why the PSC Bill’s romanticism threatens local democracy
