LETTER: Why the PSC Bill must be opposed

Proposed legislation would add another brick in the state-led wall

02 October 2025 - 16:38
Paul Maritz's article (“Why the PSC Bill’s romanticism threatens local democracy”, October 1) refers.

The ANC is trying to steal control of DA municipalities by adding another brick in the centrist, state-led wall. The article is very clear: this bill must be fought, tooth and nail. I hope one of our brilliant civil rights groups take up the cudgels.

How the DA can participate in this nonsense is scary. It should be the one protecting the citizens.

Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

PAUL MARITZ: Why the PSC Bill’s romanticism threatens local democracy

Bringing local government under the Public Service Commission tilts power away from communities
Opinion
1 day ago
