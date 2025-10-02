If they can get this trade thing sorted out, it will be for the benefit of all South Africans. How many times have we seen the ANC run around like a headless chook sitting on its hands and doing nothing until it is too late — and then blaming others for SA losing out?
I say good on these influential businessmen, and keep going.
Lynda Jane Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Good on these businessmen
There is nothing wrong with business leaders presenting trade proposals to US
As far as I’m concerned there is no problem with the SA business leaders presenting a private trade proposal to US contacts at a private dinner in Washington (“Afrikaner leaders’ private US dinner raises trade diplomacy concerns”, October 2).
