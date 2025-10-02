Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Good on these businessmen

There is nothing wrong with business leaders presenting trade proposals to US

02 October 2025 - 16:44
People look the US Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, November 23, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
People look the US Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, November 23, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

As far as I’m concerned there is no problem with the SA business leaders presenting a private trade proposal to US contacts at a private dinner in Washington (“Afrikaner leaders’ private US dinner raises trade diplomacy concerns”, October 2).

If they can get this trade thing sorted out, it will be for the benefit of all South Africans. How many times have we seen the ANC run around like a headless chook sitting on its hands and doing nothing until it is too late — and then blaming others for SA losing out?

I say good on these influential businessmen, and keep going.

Lynda Jane
Via BusinessLIVE 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Afrikaner leaders’ private US dinner raises trade diplomacy concerns

Influential business and political figures pitch proposal in Washington as SA holds formal talks on trade deal
National
13 hours ago

ANDRÉ PIENAAR AND CHRIS OPPERMAN: Critical minerals should be at the centre of US–SA partnership

Put supply chain security first; let energy, finance, security, agriculture, healthcare, connectivity, AI serve as pillars
Opinion
2 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Payback time as music stops and ANC runs out of chairs

SA is exporting its human capital en masse while scratching around in the fog of US trade talks
Opinion
13 hours ago

US diplomats want to know if Trump’s SA refugee programme is for whites only

Top official at US embassy in SA has asked for clarification on the contentious US policy
National
2 months ago

PODCAST: The Americans Really Want to Trade With Us

Peter Bruce speaks to Freedom Front Plus leader Corne Mulder
Opinion
2 months ago
