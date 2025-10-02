The ANC has once again proven its utter incompetence in managing SA’s international affairs, clinging to outdated socialist dogma that is incompatible with US policy and global realities.
While Pretoria dithers, a bold group of Afrikaner leaders has taken the bull by the horns, demonstrating the vision and pragmatism the ANC sorely lacks. Their proposal reflects real economic thinking, not ideological sloganeering.
The US House of Representatives has made its stance clear: ANC delegates are persona non grata. Washington prefers engaging with pragmatic voices outside ANC ranks, underscoring the global rejection of the ANC’s failed socialist dogma and corrosive governance.
The ANC, desperate to cling to power, hides behind populist rhetoric while the country collapses around it. Its days are numbered: voters will soon consign this corrupt, directionless movement to history’s dustbin.
Andy Rodgers
LETTER: Bold Afrikaners put ANC to shame in US
The group demonstrates the vision and pragmatism the party sorely lacks
Thando Maeko’s article refers (“Afrikaner leaders’ private US dinner raises trade diplomacy concerns,” October 2).
Andy Rodgers
Via BusinessLIVE
