LETTER: ANC living it up and wasting taxpayers’ money

02 October 2025 - 16:39
Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA

Peter Bruce’s most recent column was very telling (“Payback time as music stops and ANC runs out of chairs”, October 2).

However, I think the first few lines were incorrect. President Cyril Ramaphosa is not “straining every sinew to find replacement export markets for what we lose if US President Donald Trump’s 30% import tariffs on our exports to America cannot be reversed”.

Nor are his ANC pals. They are living it up, swanning around the world and generally wasting taxpayers’ money. As for Alistair Ruiters scuttling back to Europe; it is the epitome of champagne socialism.

Paul Kearney
Via BusinessLIVE 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

PETER BRUCE: Payback time as music stops and ANC runs out of chairs

SA is exporting its human capital en masse while scratching around in the fog of US trade talks
Opinion
13 hours ago

ANC cadre takes over as chair of DBSA

Development Bank of Southern Africa confirms appointment of former Gauteng premier David Makhura
National
2 days ago

DA blames ANC for loss of formal jobs

Businesses avoiding full-time hires as the party’s labour laws are too rigid, punitive and anti-growth, says spokesperson
Politics
1 day ago

ANC agrees on reinstatement of Kenny Kunene as MMC

PA leader Gayton McKenzie had threatened to withdraw his party from all working relations with the ANC
National
8 hours ago

LETTER: Little wonder ANC wants business to do more

It’s cheaper and easier for Ramaphosa to get help solving the problems his party has caused
Opinion
2 days ago
