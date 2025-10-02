However, I think the first few lines were incorrect. President Cyril Ramaphosa is not “straining every sinew to find replacement export markets for what we lose if US President Donald Trump’s 30% import tariffs on our exports to America cannot be reversed”.
LETTER: ANC living it up and wasting taxpayers’ money
Peter Bruce’s most recent column was very telling (“Payback time as music stops and ANC runs out of chairs”, October 2).
However, I think the first few lines were incorrect. President Cyril Ramaphosa is not “straining every sinew to find replacement export markets for what we lose if US President Donald Trump’s 30% import tariffs on our exports to America cannot be reversed”.
Nor are his ANC pals. They are living it up, swanning around the world and generally wasting taxpayers’ money. As for Alistair Ruiters scuttling back to Europe; it is the epitome of champagne socialism.
Paul Kearney
Via BusinessLIVE
PETER BRUCE: Payback time as music stops and ANC runs out of chairs
ANC cadre takes over as chair of DBSA
DA blames ANC for loss of formal jobs
ANC agrees on reinstatement of Kenny Kunene as MMC
LETTER: Little wonder ANC wants business to do more
