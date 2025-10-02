This is a good wake-up call, but all I see is that tariff increases will worsen the industry shutdown and flight from Eskom power, while the payment of municipal arrears can only be done with financial trickery from the Treasury, which in effect gets the few taxpayers to pick up the municipal accounts.
Sobering stuff, but I guess there will be fat bonuses all round for anyone who is ANC-connected to Eskom. That is all.
Paul Kearney
LETTER: A sobering Eskom comeback
Tariff increases will worsen the industry shutdown and flight from Eskom power
Your editorial opinion refers (“Eskom’s fragile comeback depends on political courage”, October 2).
Paul Kearney
