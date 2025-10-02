Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A sobering Eskom comeback

Tariff increases will worsen the industry shutdown and flight from Eskom power

02 October 2025 - 16:43
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Eskom’s Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG
Eskom’s Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG

Your editorial opinion refers (“Eskom’s fragile comeback depends on political courage”, October 2).

This is a good wake-up call, but all I see is that tariff increases will worsen the industry shutdown and flight from Eskom power, while the payment of municipal arrears can only be done with financial trickery from the Treasury, which in effect gets the few taxpayers to pick up the municipal accounts.

Sobering stuff, but I guess there will be fat bonuses all round for anyone who is ANC-connected to Eskom. That is all.

Paul Kearney
Via BusinessLIVE 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: Eskom’s fragile comeback depends on political courage

Spinning off distribution while customers remain insolvent is the corporate equivalent of selling a house with the roof leaking
Opinion
13 hours ago

The enemy within: Eskom fleeced of R20bn in three years

Power utility battling to root out illegally printed and distributed electricity tokens that are robbing it of core revenue
National
13 hours ago

Eskom names Monde Bala as CEO of National Transmission Company SA

Bala has served as interim CEO since July
Companies
10 hours ago

Eskom yearns for investment grade as it eyes billions in debt

CFO Calib Cassim says attaining investment-grade status is contingent on continued financial discipline
National
1 day ago

The R550bn hole that could swallow Eskom

Double whammy of surging municipal arrears and tariff shortfalls would put paid to planned capex and further unbundling, utility warns
National
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
What bosses need to know about the 2026 review of ...
Opinion
2.
PETER BRUCE: Payback time as music stops and ANC ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: The SIU has exposed the Tembisa ...
Opinion
4.
TOM EATON: Thabo Mbeki and the time machine
Opinion / Columnists
5.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Does anyone in the ANC ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Industrial users warn high Eskom tariffs threaten recovery

National

EDITORIAL: Eskom’s fragile comeback depends on political courage

Opinion / Editorials

NEVA MAKGETLA: Bolstering investment is not all that matters

Opinion / Columnists

Nersa cracks whip after ‘catastrophic’ R54bn tariff blunder

National

EDITORIAL: Chrome blunder is a self-inflicted wound

Opinion / Editorials

SA chrome black market thrives amid export control delays

Companies / Mining

LUNGILE MASHELE: Rushed energy liberalisation sets off a cat and dog fight

Opinion / Columnists

MLONDI MVELI MDLULI: Only reforms will save SA’s steel industry

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.