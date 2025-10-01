An American flag flies near Congress in Washington, DC, the US. Picture: EPA/SHAWN THEW
England was recently aptly described as “a chihuahua that thinks it is a lion”. Similarly, France, Germany and the EU as a whole are on the verge of political and economic collapse because their politicians grovelled to the US and its proxy wars in Ukraine and Palestine.
By contrast, SA is acclaimed internationally for exposing Israel’s genocide in Gaza, and also as a member of Brics+. The “Make America Great Again” lunatic in the White House thought he could annex Canada and Greenland, and also enrich the US by impoverishing the entire world with tariffs on exports to the US.
China, Canada, Greenland, Brazil, India, Mexico and other countries refused to grovel. In addition, Canada and Australia are reported to be applying to join Brics+, and also withdrawing from the “Five Eyes” military alliance with Uncle Sam.
In his letter James Cunningham noted Henry Kissinger’s statement that “being America’s friend is fatal” (“Dangerous friendship”, September 30). Having recklessly believed the US could impose military and financial hegemony over the entire globe, the US federal government is now $37-trillion in debt and has “shut down”. The dollar, the world’s reserve currency, is collapsing and China, Japan and other countries are set to pull the plug.
Like the British Empire before it, the US empire is collapsing. It is past time for SA “Afropessimists” to realise that our continent has been plundered for centuries by Europe and the US. Instead of US forever wars, a Global South era led by China’s Belt & Road initiatives plus commitments to peace, trade and prosperity is the future for Africa, including SA.
Terry Crawford-Browne Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: US empire is collapsing
A Global South era led by China’s Belt & Road initiatives is the future for Africa
Terry Crawford-Browne
