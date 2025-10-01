Thembisa Hospital in Ekurhuleni. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
The National Health Insurance (NHI) Act intends to establish an NHI Fund, which will purchase health services on behalf of users. Who will be tasked with overseeing the fund?
According to the act: “The [fund] board consists of not more than 11 persons, (a) who broadly reflect the diversity of the republic, including in respect of age, race, gender and disability; and (b) who are appointed by the minister, one of whom represents the minister on the board.”
Given the resources and money in the public and private healthcare sectors the NHI will centrally manage and administer, is there any reason to believe waste and corruption in public healthcare will stop at the estimated R2bn worth of corruption at Tembisa Hospital?
When it boils down to the hard reality of political patronage networks that incentivise corruption, why should South Africans accept the exponential risks built into the NHI?
Chris Hattingh Centre for Risk Analysis
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Tembisa Hospital graft is a deal-breaker for NHI
With R2bn lost to fraud and waste at one hospital, why should South Africans accept the exponential risks?
The National Health Insurance (NHI) Act intends to establish an NHI Fund, which will purchase health services on behalf of users. Who will be tasked with overseeing the fund?
According to the act: “The [fund] board consists of not more than 11 persons, (a) who broadly reflect the diversity of the republic, including in respect of age, race, gender and disability; and (b) who are appointed by the minister, one of whom represents the minister on the board.”
Given the resources and money in the public and private healthcare sectors the NHI will centrally manage and administer, is there any reason to believe waste and corruption in public healthcare will stop at the estimated R2bn worth of corruption at Tembisa Hospital?
When it boils down to the hard reality of political patronage networks that incentivise corruption, why should South Africans accept the exponential risks built into the NHI?
Chris Hattingh
Centre for Risk Analysis
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
ALSO READ:
EDITORIAL: The SIU has exposed the Tembisa Hospital rot: now heads must roll
Tembisa Hospital probe unmasks R2bn mafia-style looting
KEVIN MALUNGA: Protecting SA’s guardians of democracy
Killings of auditors and whistle-blowers endanger growth, says Masondo
Asset Forfeiture Unit freezes assets in Tembisa hospital corruption case
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: The SIU has exposed the Tembisa Hospital rot: now heads must roll
Tembisa Hospital probe unmasks R2bn mafia-style looting
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.