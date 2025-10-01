LETTER: SIU telegraphs its search and seizure plans

Tembisa Hospital in Ekurhuleni. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
First thing on Monday morning, when the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) interim report on malfeasance at Tembisa Hospital was yet to be presented to the public, the SA ambassador to France was alive in Paris. The really hard evidence that will be difficult to refute, in the form of the analysis of text messages that passed between the baddies involved in the subject matter of the Madlanga commission, had yet to emerge, and Julius Malema was a free man.
By midday on Wednesday the SIU interim report was in the public domain, the ambassador was deceased, apparently by his own hand, the evidence before the commission of police crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo had commenced, to devastating effect, and Malema had been convicted in the East London magistrate’s court for discharging a firearm in public seven long years ago.
The timing of Malema’s conviction is the only coincidence of random nature in all these synchronous developments. The SIU interim report was made public as a form of damage control to counter what was coming in the commission, and the death is apparently unfortunate collateral damage attributable to the unwillingness of the ambassador to face the commission, at which the hard evidence is yet to be completed.
Why the SIU developed an interim report for public release is difficult to fathom, especially as it has now telegraphed its plans to rake back loot from those involved in the Tembisa Hospital looting. The latter will promptly arrange to hide the loot or move it offshore, thereby thwarting the “search and seizure” operations the SIU plans. The malfeasance goes back to 2018 at least. Babita Deokaran died four years and one month ago in a hail of bullets for her whistle-blowing, and the SIU investigations are scheduled to continue until 2027. Why an interim report now? Why make it public?
The comradely culture of corruption with impunity in SA will end only when the capacity of the state to deal with it effectively is beefed up in the manner required by the Constitutional Court. The establishment of the single independent body of specialists who are outside executive control that the court requires has never been more urgent.
Paul Hoffman Director, Accountability Now
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: SIU telegraphs its search and seizure plans
Interim report, made public as damage control, gives those involved in Tembisa Hospital graft time to hide loot
First thing on Monday morning, when the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) interim report on malfeasance at Tembisa Hospital was yet to be presented to the public, the SA ambassador to France was alive in Paris. The really hard evidence that will be difficult to refute, in the form of the analysis of text messages that passed between the baddies involved in the subject matter of the Madlanga commission, had yet to emerge, and Julius Malema was a free man.
By midday on Wednesday the SIU interim report was in the public domain, the ambassador was deceased, apparently by his own hand, the evidence before the commission of police crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo had commenced, to devastating effect, and Malema had been convicted in the East London magistrate’s court for discharging a firearm in public seven long years ago.
The timing of Malema’s conviction is the only coincidence of random nature in all these synchronous developments. The SIU interim report was made public as a form of damage control to counter what was coming in the commission, and the death is apparently unfortunate collateral damage attributable to the unwillingness of the ambassador to face the commission, at which the hard evidence is yet to be completed.
Why the SIU developed an interim report for public release is difficult to fathom, especially as it has now telegraphed its plans to rake back loot from those involved in the Tembisa Hospital looting. The latter will promptly arrange to hide the loot or move it offshore, thereby thwarting the “search and seizure” operations the SIU plans. The malfeasance goes back to 2018 at least. Babita Deokaran died four years and one month ago in a hail of bullets for her whistle-blowing, and the SIU investigations are scheduled to continue until 2027. Why an interim report now? Why make it public?
The comradely culture of corruption with impunity in SA will end only when the capacity of the state to deal with it effectively is beefed up in the manner required by the Constitutional Court. The establishment of the single independent body of specialists who are outside executive control that the court requires has never been more urgent.
Paul Hoffman
Director, Accountability Now
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
EDITORIAL: The SIU has exposed the Tembisa Hospital rot: now heads must roll
Tembisa Hospital probe unmasks R2bn mafia-style looting
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: SIU to release interim findings on Tembisa hospital corruption
KEVIN MALUNGA: Protecting SA’s guardians of democracy
A good week for Manie Libbok
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: Tembisa Hospital graft is a deal-breaker for NHI
EDITORIAL: The SIU has exposed the Tembisa Hospital rot: now heads must roll
Tembisa Hospital probe unmasks R2bn mafia-style looting
Asset Forfeiture Unit freezes assets in Tembisa hospital corruption case
KEVIN MALUNGA: Protecting SA’s guardians of democracy
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.