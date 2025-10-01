Has it really come to this? Is this the twilight of the national democratic revolution (NDR) of the once noble ANC? Two-billion rand stolen from one medium-sized hospital and no-one in the Gauteng health department noticed?
Well, someone was so concerned that they killed the whistle-blower. And now advocate Terry Motau has withdrawn from the Madlanga commission. As Pravin Gordhan would have said: connect the dots.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s beloved revolution is dying, not at the hands of capitalists but at the hands of killers and robbers — entrenched crime syndicates. It’s late in the day, but now is the time to remove the hands of thieving cadres from the levers of power.
These revolutionary ANC cadres have turned ploughshares into swords. Now is the time for another revolution — the adoption of the ethos of honesty.
A celebration of honesty is an ideal in and of itself. Please, let’s leave race out of it and just install good, old-fashioned honest men and women.
Willem Cronje Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: NDR on its last legs
Ramaphosa’s beloved revolution is dying, at the hands of killers and robbers
Has it really come to this? Is this the twilight of the national democratic revolution (NDR) of the once noble ANC? Two-billion rand stolen from one medium-sized hospital and no-one in the Gauteng health department noticed?
Well, someone was so concerned that they killed the whistle-blower. And now advocate Terry Motau has withdrawn from the Madlanga commission. As Pravin Gordhan would have said: connect the dots.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s beloved revolution is dying, not at the hands of capitalists but at the hands of killers and robbers — entrenched crime syndicates. It’s late in the day, but now is the time to remove the hands of thieving cadres from the levers of power.
These revolutionary ANC cadres have turned ploughshares into swords. Now is the time for another revolution — the adoption of the ethos of honesty.
A celebration of honesty is an ideal in and of itself. Please, let’s leave race out of it and just install good, old-fashioned honest men and women.
Willem Cronje
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Letter writer distorts history of Palestine
LETTER: Little wonder ANC wants business to do more
LETTER: Human rights commissioners are heavyweights
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: Letter writer distorts history of Palestine
LETTER: Little wonder ANC wants business to do more
LETTER: Human rights commissioners are heavyweights
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.