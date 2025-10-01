Opinion / Letters

LETTER: NDR on its last legs

Ramaphosa’s beloved revolution is dying, at the hands of killers and robbers

01 October 2025 - 15:52
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA

Has it really come to this? Is this the twilight of the national democratic revolution (NDR) of the once noble ANC? Two-billion rand stolen from one medium-sized hospital and no-one in the Gauteng health department noticed?

Well, someone was so concerned that they killed the whistle-blower. And now advocate Terry Motau has withdrawn from the Madlanga commission. As Pravin Gordhan would have said: connect the dots.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s beloved revolution is dying, not at the hands of capitalists but at the hands of killers and robbers — entrenched crime syndicates. It’s late in the day, but now is the time to remove the hands of thieving cadres from the levers of power.

These revolutionary ANC cadres have turned ploughshares into swords. Now is the time for another revolution — the adoption of the ethos of honesty.

A celebration of honesty is an ideal in and of itself. Please, let’s leave race out of it and just install good, old-fashioned honest men and women. 

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Letter writer distorts history of Palestine

Most fertile land was given to Zionist settlers, while paramilitary forces destroyed villages
Opinion
23 hours ago

LETTER: Little wonder ANC wants business to do more

It’s cheaper and easier for Ramaphosa to get help solving the problems his party has caused
Opinion
23 hours ago

LETTER: Human rights commissioners are heavyweights

In trashing their integrity writer seeks to absolve himself of responsibility of engaging with findings
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
What bosses need to know about the 2026 review of ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: A rare, balanced view of SA
Opinion / Editorials
3.
TOM EATON: Thabo Mbeki and the time machine
Opinion / Columnists
4.
ANDRÉ PIENAAR AND CHRIS OPPERMAN: Critical ...
Opinion
5.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Calls to silence health ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Letter writer distorts history of Palestine

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Little wonder ANC wants business to do more

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Human rights commissioners are heavyweights

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.