LETTER: Little wonder ANC wants business to do more

It’s cheaper and easier for Ramaphosa to get help solving the problems his party has caused

30 September 2025 - 16:12
Your editorial opinion refers (“Government drags its feet while business props up reform”, September 29).

Obviously, business is helping to fix things, not only on an altruistic basis but because it requires innovation and renewal of vital institutions for its own benefits and progress. Of course President Cyril Ramaphosa pushes for it to do more, since his government has not exactly been at the forefront of tangible reform, except in a few instances.

It is obviously much cheaper and less effort to make business lessen the country’s decline, almost entirely caused by the ANC’s incompetence, corruption and laziness.

Sandra Goldberg
Via BusinessLIVE 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

ANC and PA to meet over transport post in Joburg metro

Kenny Kunene poised to return as MMC after being sworn in as councillor
Politics
1 day ago

Khumalo details how Matlala bankrolled Brown Mogotsi for the ANC’s January 8 conference

Khumalo took the commission through screenshots between Mchunu and others
National
4 hours ago

EDITORIAL: A rare, balanced view of SA

State department publishes review of economy, pointing to strengths and challenges
Opinion
13 hours ago
