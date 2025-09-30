Obviously, business is helping to fix things, not only on an altruistic basis but because it requires innovation and renewal of vital institutions for its own benefits and progress. Of course President Cyril Ramaphosa pushes for it to do more, since his government has not exactly been at the forefront of tangible reform, except in a few instances.
It is obviously much cheaper and less effort to make business lessen the country’s decline, almost entirely caused by the ANC’s incompetence, corruption and laziness.
Sandra Goldberg
LETTER: Little wonder ANC wants business to do more
It’s cheaper and easier for Ramaphosa to get help solving the problems his party has caused
Your editorial opinion refers (“Government drags its feet while business props up reform”, September 29).
Sandra Goldberg
