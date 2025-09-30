Partition was imposed on the Palestinian population by imperial powers, without consultation with the indigenous people who had lived on that land for centuries.
LETTER: Letter writer distorts history of Palestine
Most fertile land was given to Zionist settlers, while paramilitary forces destroyed villages
Sydney Kaye’s distortion of Palestinian history is not unusual; it is a characteristic of Zionist hasbara (“Palestinian statelessness was a choice, not fate”, September 29). The historical record is clear and incontrovertible.
Partition was imposed on the Palestinian population by imperial powers, without consultation with the indigenous people who had lived on that land for centuries.
UN resolution 181 awarded Jews — who made up roughly a third of the population — 56% of the land, while Palestinians, two-thirds of the population, were allocated only 43%. Of the 16 districts in Mandatory Palestine, nine were allocated to Jews, though only one of these had a Jewish majority.
The most fertile and arable land was given to Zionist settlers. At the time Jews legally owned only 7% of the land, much of it purchased from absentee Ottoman landlords.
This inequitable partition was followed by systematic violence: Zionist paramilitary forces attacked Palestinian villages, killed about 15,000 Palestinians, destroyed more than 300 villages and ethnically cleansed 750,000 people — many of whom were forced into Gaza, where their descendants remain today.
Far from aligning with Kaye’s assertion, global opinion — including a growing majority across diverse demographics in the US — has shifted decisively towards the Palestinian cause as people increasingly recognise Israel’s genocidal history and intent.
Dr Shuaib Manjra
Cape Town
