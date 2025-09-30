Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Flaw in the case for reimagining BEE

Asking business to provide quality education is an unfair burden after state has already extracted taxes

30 September 2025 - 16:14
Tiisetso Motsoeneng’s most recent column refers (“Use BEE to build markets instead of fighting over quotas”, September 29). 

The reason individuals and companies pay tax is so that government can provide education to the workforce, and a stable environment in which individuals and companies can flourish.

Government in SA has failed to provide quality education to the vast majority of young people over the past three decades. Handing this responsibility over to business is not how it works, because then business has to pay tax and make up for government failure, which makes SA business uncompetitive.

Lindsay Wanliss
Via BusinessLIVE 

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Use BEE to build markets instead of fighting over quotas

The goal should be getting black South Africans steady salaries, real contracts and routes into skilled work
Opinion
1 day ago

CHRIS BARRON: Paradise lost in mining

Tumi Tsehlo, chair of SACEEC, says BEE is among the problems holding back industrialisation and exploitation of critical minerals
Opinion
2 days ago

MOHAU LECHEKO: Grievance as an economic policy has failed

Nationalist, grievance-driven economic policies are incompatible with developing a growing economy that benefits the majority
Opinion
6 hours ago
