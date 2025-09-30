The reason individuals and companies pay tax is so that government can provide education to the workforce, and a stable environment in which individuals and companies can flourish.
LETTER: Flaw in the case for reimagining BEE
Asking business to provide quality education is an unfair burden after state has already extracted taxes
Tiisetso Motsoeneng's most recent column refers ("Use BEE to build markets instead of fighting over quotas", September 29).
The reason individuals and companies pay tax is so that government can provide education to the workforce, and a stable environment in which individuals and companies can flourish.
Government in SA has failed to provide quality education to the vast majority of young people over the past three decades. Handing this responsibility over to business is not how it works, because then business has to pay tax and make up for government failure, which makes SA business uncompetitive.

Lindsay Wanliss
