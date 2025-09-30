LETTER: Dangerous friendship

An American flag flies near Congress in Washington, DC, the US. Picture: EPA/SHAWN THEW
The possibility of a trade deal with the US is the issue of the day. The DA and other liberal interests are pushing for it; perhaps that’s the reason the DA stays in the government of national unity (GNU).
A flailing President Cyril Ramaphosa is alarmed by potential job losses, not just in the automobile and fruit industries but also among the 600 locally based American companies. Goodyear has already closed; who is next?
SA is the “s” in Brics and the US is strongly opposed to the bloc, as it is to the ANC’s BEE policies. China is our biggest trading partner and we have close ties not only with Russia but also with Iran.
The government’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice is ongoing, which prompted US President Donald Trump to take in so-called Afrikaner genocide refugees.
Continued missile strikes around the Bab el Mandeb strait raises the strategic importance of Simon’s Town, as the Cape sea route is once again a potential global maritime choke point. Lest we forget, the route was blocked in 1943 by four German U boats, which sank 34 Allied vessels in less than three months.
If a trade deal is stymied by ANC/MK/EFF intransigence, is there a Plan B? This is possibly where the idea of SA “Balkanisation” comes from. Currently aimed at the KwaZulu-Natal schism, perhaps offering an “independent” Western Cape to US protection.
If this is under consideration, caution is advised. Who wants to hitch their wagon to a falling star? The gold price alone illustrates that all is not well with dollar hegemony. Last Saturday’s pro-Palestinian protest in Cape Town is a potent indicator of anti-Israeli and, by implication, anti-US sentiment in the Western Cape.
As Henry Kissinger once said: “It may be dangerous to be America’s enemy, but to be its friend is fatal”, something the Ukrainians are beginning to understand.
James Cunningham Camps Bay
LETTER: Dangerous friendship
SA has more than one ace up its sleeve in the current geopolitical upheaval
