I read with fascination and disappointment Business For SA (B4SA) co-chairs Martin Kingston and Neal Froneman’s claim that they are making some measured progress with the government to tackle crime, infrastructure and logistics ("State capture remains prevalent in SOEs, says Busi Mavuso", August 30).
I for one do not see the crime rate falling. I don’t see quarterly unemployment figures coming down. The City of Johannesburg apparently has 40,000 employees. I don’t see roadworks or visible improvements to road infrastructure, consistent water supply to residents or maintenance of electricity infrastructure.
Johannesburg is very much in a state of moertoeness. ANC mayor Dada Morero and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi are certainly not listening to B4SA, Business Leadership SA, Business Unity SA, Outa and many other civic organisations when they present possible solutions.
I shudder to think what is not happening in the Eastern Cape, Free State or KwaZulu-Natal. In which world are these people living? Residents and ratepayers are not getting their money’s worth and many are getting poorer by the day.
Eckehardt Ficinus Dunkeld
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: What headway exactly?
I read with fascination and disappointment Business For SA (B4SA) co-chairs Martin Kingston and Neal Froneman’s claim that they are making some measured progress with the government to tackle crime, infrastructure and logistics ("State capture remains prevalent in SOEs, says Busi Mavuso", August 30).
I for one do not see the crime rate falling. I don’t see quarterly unemployment figures coming down. The City of Johannesburg apparently has 40,000 employees. I don’t see roadworks or visible improvements to road infrastructure, consistent water supply to residents or maintenance of electricity infrastructure.
Johannesburg is very much in a state of moertoeness. ANC mayor Dada Morero and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi are certainly not listening to B4SA, Business Leadership SA, Business Unity SA, Outa and many other civic organisations when they present possible solutions.
I shudder to think what is not happening in the Eastern Cape, Free State or KwaZulu-Natal. In which world are these people living? Residents and ratepayers are not getting their money’s worth and many are getting poorer by the day.
Eckehardt Ficinus
Dunkeld
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.