Opinion / Letters

LETTER: What headway exactly?

29 September 2025 - 17:37
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Martin Kingston. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Martin Kingston. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

I read with fascination and disappointment Business For SA (B4SA) co-chairs Martin Kingston and Neal Froneman’s claim that they are making some measured progress with the government to tackle crime, infrastructure and logistics ("State capture remains prevalent in SOEs, says Busi Mavuso", August 30).

I for one do not see the crime rate falling. I don’t see quarterly unemployment figures coming down. The City of Johannesburg apparently has 40,000 employees. I don’t see roadworks or visible improvements to road infrastructure, consistent water supply to residents or maintenance of electricity infrastructure.

Johannesburg is very much in a state of moertoeness. ANC mayor Dada Morero and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi are certainly not listening to B4SA, Business Leadership SA, Business Unity SA, Outa and many other civic organisations when they present possible solutions.

I shudder to think what is not happening in the Eastern Cape, Free State or KwaZulu-Natal. In which world are these people living? Residents and ratepayers are not getting their money’s worth and many are getting poorer by the day.

Eckehardt Ficinus
Dunkeld

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
GUGU LOURIE: Canal+ now has MultiChoice, but ...
Opinion
2.
PETER LEON: What SA can learn from Saudi Arabia’s ...
Opinion
3.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Calls to silence health ...
Opinion
4.
JUN KAJEE: The Zille-Mdoda clash reflects tension ...
Opinion
5.
GAVIN RICH: Super Sacha, the numero uno of world ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.