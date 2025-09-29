Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Palestinian statelessness was a choice, not fate

Ramaphosa frames Palestinians’ plight as an imposed cruelty, but their representatives spurned land they were offered

29 September 2025 - 18:02
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

Your editorial opinion quoted President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech to the UN General Assembly approvingly: “Shortly after the UN was created, the General Assembly adopted resolution 181, which recommended the creation of two states, Israel and Palestine. Immediately following the adoption of this resolution, only the state of Israel was created, ushering the Palestinians into a decades-long wilderness of statelessness.” (“Ramaphosa at the UN”, September 26).

Did you not notice this was typical of Ramaphosa’s use of the passive voice, as when he says SA is riddled with crime and corruption as though the ANC had not been in government for the past 30 years? Decades of Palestinian statelessness were neither “ushered in” as a natural event nor imposed by Israel (as Ramaphosa implied), but by the bad decisions of the Palestinians themselves.

Palestinian statelessness arose because they chose not to accept the state they were offered (which was the far greater part of the territory) and chose instead to use those decades to follow the route of terrorism against the Jews, who they intended to eradicate, and later to try to violently take over both Jordan and  Lebanon, where they were expelled by those governments.

Because of the dishonest narrative of victimhood bandied about by people like Ramaphosa for so long, it has become received wisdom — except in the Middle East (Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt and the Gulf states, with the exception of Iranian-linked Qatar) where, in spite of standard public statements, the Palestinians have no real friends.

Sydney Kaye
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa at the UN

President’s address at special conference on Palestine will go down as one of his most consequential
Opinion
3 days ago

AYABONGA CAWE: UN is best shield against multilateral anarchy despite failures

Many in Gaza, Juba and Odesa live under threat of attack while their territories claim charter as guiding article of faith
Opinion
18 hours ago

Benjamin Netanyahu heads to White House for crunch talks on Gaza

Trump hosts Israeli prime minister after unveiling 21-point plan at talks with Middle Eastern and European leaders last week
World
1 day ago

LETTER: Human rights commissioners are heavyweights

In trashing their integrity writer seeks to absolve himself of responsibility of engaging with findings
Opinion
6 hours ago

LETTER: Fill potholes before fixing the world

Brandan’s cartoon is wrong to drag Helen Zille as mayoral candidate into Gaza violations
Opinion
4 days ago
