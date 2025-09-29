LETTER: Palestinian statelessness was a choice, not fate

Your editorial opinion quoted President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech to the UN General Assembly approvingly: “Shortly after the UN was created, the General Assembly adopted resolution 181, which recommended the creation of two states, Israel and Palestine. Immediately following the adoption of this resolution, only the state of Israel was created, ushering the Palestinians into a decades-long wilderness of statelessness.” (“Ramaphosa at the UN”, September 26).

Did you not notice this was typical of Ramaphosa’s use of the passive voice, as when he says SA is riddled with crime and corruption as though the ANC had not been in government for the past 30 years? Decades of Palestinian statelessness were neither “ushered in” as a natural event nor imposed by Israel (as Ramaphosa implied), but by the bad decisions of the Palestinians themselves.

Palestinian statelessness arose because they chose not to accept the state they were offered (which was the far greater part of the territory) and chose instead to use those decades to follow the route of terrorism against the Jews, who they intended to eradicate, and later to try to violently take over both Jordan and Lebanon, where they were expelled by those governments.

Because of the dishonest narrative of victimhood bandied about by people like Ramaphosa for so long, it has become received wisdom — except in the Middle East (Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt and the Gulf states, with the exception of Iranian-linked Qatar) where, in spite of standard public statements, the Palestinians have no real friends.

Sydney Kaye

Via email

