LETTER: Human rights commissioners are heavyweights

In trashing their integrity writer seeks to absolve himself of responsibility of engaging with findings

29 September 2025 - 16:51
UN human rights commission chair Navi Pillay. Picture: REUTERS/PIERRE ALBOUY
Doug Blackmur accuses me of engaging in cancel culture by stating that it was a pity that Business Day published a letter by Nicholas Woode-Smith in which he accused the authors of the recent UN Human Rights Council report on Gaza of bias. (“Freedom for all to express views”, September 25).

Not so. Woode-Smith is perfectly entitled to his opinions and to publish them in Business Day, whose great virtue is that it carries such a wide range of opinion. What I stated, to quote my own letter, was that it was unfortunate that Woode-Smith was “allowed to make sweeping accusations of bias by the distinguished authors of the report without providing any textual evidence”.

Two of the commissioners are among the top ranks of jurists internationally. Commission chair Navi Pillay is a former judge of the SA High Court and served as UN high commissioner for human rights in 2008-14.

Chris Sidoti is a former commissioner of the Australian Law Reform Commission and led a UN fact-finding mission on Myanmar to investigate the Rohingya genocide.

The third commissioner, Miloori Cathari, is a highly respected Indian scholar and was a convenor of the working group on human rights in India.

It is serious stuff to trash the integrity of such high-profile commissioners, the implication being that this absolves us of the responsibility of engaging with their findings and the evidence that supports them.

Roger Southall
Cape Town

LETTER: Criticism of UN genocide report stands

None of the four replies to letter provides credible evidence of genocidal intent by Israel
