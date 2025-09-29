The system was set up jointly by the Afreximbank and the African Continental Free Trade Area.
Keith Gottschalk Claremont
LETTER: Africa has payment system
It was set up by the Afreximbank and the African Continental Free Trade Area
Reggie Mlangeni’s solid article on building a continental economy had one gap — there is already a Pan-African Payment & Settlement System that is in operation to avoid dollar costs in cross-border transactions (“Splintering global economy gives Africa space to build continental one”, September 26).
Keith Gottschalk
Claremont
