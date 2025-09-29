Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Africa has payment system

It was set up by the Afreximbank and the African Continental Free Trade Area

29 September 2025 - 16:41
Picture: 123RF/PRASIT RODPHAN
Picture: 123RF/PRASIT RODPHAN

Reggie Mlangeni’s solid article on building a continental economy had one gap — there is already a Pan-African Payment & Settlement System that is in operation to avoid dollar costs in cross-border transactions (“Splintering global economy gives Africa space to build continental one”, September 26).

The system was set up jointly by the Afreximbank and the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Keith Gottschalk
Claremont 

Africa’s offshore health tourism is a symptom of a deep malady

There is an urgent need to reinforce investments in resilient, local health systems that can withstand global shocks and meet Africa's needs, write ...
Opinion
4 weeks ago

RUFARO MAFINYANI: Trade as war — building Africa’s integrated economic defence strategy

Trade, industry, energy, defence & technology should become levers pulled together rather than in isolation
Opinion
1 month ago

Private lenders dominate lower-income countries’ debt repayments — study

Data counters the narrative China has played a primary role in creating debt crises in lower-income countries
World
1 month ago

SA closer to full membership of Africa’s biggest trade bank

Afreximbank’s balance sheet of $35bn would open Africa’s most advanced economy to new trade
National
1 month ago
