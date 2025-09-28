Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why did ANC allow education to tank?

SA fares worst in measurements of mental stress, unemployment, wealth inequality and economic competitiveness

28 September 2025 - 13:00
It was sobering to read a recent Gallup poll that SA is the least safely walkable country in the world — only 33% of us feel safe walking at night. Singapore leads here, at 98%. The global average is 73% who feel safe walking at night.

SA is also rock bottom in measurements of unemployment,  wealth inequality, economic competitiveness and mental stress. Could this be related to another “worst in class” parameter? We are also stone last when it comes to quality of education.

This raises the question: why did the ANC, which had untrammelled power for more than a quarter century, enjoyed global goodwill and could have commanded all the skills it needed, allow our education to sink that low?

This stands as a permanent stain on that once illustrious liberation movement and political party.

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

State failed to fulfil president’s promise on digital learning, MPs told

Lack of high-speed internet connectivity and a shortage of funds to blame
National
1 week ago

Government resolves NSFAS crisis by reshuffling funds

Minister Buti Manamela says money has been freed up to help students who have run into registration problems
National
1 week ago

Student debt regulation withdrawn after 20,000 submissions

The draft regulations would have allowed educational institutions to be listed as ‘originators of credit information’ under the National Credit Act
National
2 weeks ago

Wits University research unit gets $1m Google.org injection

The goal was not simply to apply AI tools developed elsewhere but to create new knowledge from the continent
National
2 weeks ago

Bela’s grade R mandate ‘risks widening provincial gaps’

Oversight bodies and civil society organisations warn piecemeal rollout risks undermining  coherence and urgency of act’s equity mandate
National
1 month ago

Higher education minister Manamela places three Setas under administration

Intervention at bodies follows serious and entrenched governance failures, including board instability
National
1 month ago

