It was sobering to read a recent Gallup poll that SA is the least safely walkable country in the world — only 33% of us feel safe walking at night. Singapore leads here, at 98%. The global average is 73% who feel safe walking at night.
SA is also rock bottom in measurements of unemployment, wealth inequality, economic competitiveness and mental stress. Could this be related to another “worst in class” parameter? We are also stone last when it comes to quality of education.
This raises the question: why did the ANC, which had untrammelled power for more than a quarter century, enjoyed global goodwill and could have commanded all the skills it needed, allow our education to sink that low?
This stands as a permanent stain on that once illustrious liberation movement and political party.
Willem Cronje Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Why did ANC allow education to tank?
SA fares worst in measurements of mental stress, unemployment, wealth inequality and economic competitiveness
It was sobering to read a recent Gallup poll that SA is the least safely walkable country in the world — only 33% of us feel safe walking at night. Singapore leads here, at 98%. The global average is 73% who feel safe walking at night.
SA is also rock bottom in measurements of unemployment, wealth inequality, economic competitiveness and mental stress. Could this be related to another “worst in class” parameter? We are also stone last when it comes to quality of education.
This raises the question: why did the ANC, which had untrammelled power for more than a quarter century, enjoyed global goodwill and could have commanded all the skills it needed, allow our education to sink that low?
This stands as a permanent stain on that once illustrious liberation movement and political party.
Willem Cronje
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
State failed to fulfil president’s promise on digital learning, MPs told
Government resolves NSFAS crisis by reshuffling funds
Student debt regulation withdrawn after 20,000 submissions
Wits University research unit gets $1m Google.org injection
Bela’s grade R mandate ‘risks widening provincial gaps’
Higher education minister Manamela places three Setas under administration
State failed to fulfil president’s promise on digital learning, MPs told
Government resolves NSFAS crisis by reshuffling funds
Student debt regulation withdrawn after 20,000 submissions
Wits University research unit gets $1m Google.org injection
Bela’s grade R mandate ‘risks widening provincial gaps’
Higher education minister Manamela places three Setas under administration
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
State failed to fulfil president’s promise on digital learning, MPs told
Government resolves NSFAS crisis by reshuffling funds
Student debt regulation withdrawn after 20,000 submissions
Wits University research unit gets $1m Google.org injection
Bela’s grade R mandate ‘risks widening provincial gaps’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.