LETTER: Secular and democratic Muslim-dominant state a fantasy

Terry Crawford-Browne’s one-state solution would mean the end of the last democratic outpost in the Middle East

28 September 2025 - 13:50
Smoke rises from an Israeli strike, as displaced Palestinians, fleeing northern Gaza due to an Israeli military operation, move southward after Israeli forces ordered residents of Gaza City to evacuate to the south, in the central Gaza Strip September 24, 2025. Picture: REUTERS/DAWOUD ABU ALKAS
As Terry Crawford-Browne suggests in his letter, one of the possible endgame solutions to the Israel-Palestine issue is a single unitary state (“Two-state solution is a non-starter”, September 25).

In such a state Muslims would be a significant majority, especially if they are allowed the same right of return that Israel offers to Jews. However, Crawford-Browne’s idea that such a state would be “free, secular and democratic” is utter fantasy, and is contradicted by every independent think-tank and survey in existence.

Every year independent bodies such as Freedom House and the Economist Intelligence Unit rate every country in the world based on how democratic it is: do they have free elections, free press, human rights (including women’s rights), an independent judiciary and so on. Israel is rated “free” at 77%. Every one of its Islamic neighbouring countries is rated “not free”, getting 1%-43%.

The idea that a new Muslim-dominated single state would miraculously differ from all the other Islamic states and be a beacon of democratic freedoms is a delusion. For all its obvious defects, Israel is the only country in the entire Middle East that is a democracy, imperfect though it may be. It shares a fundamental set of values with fellow Western democracies, values that are rejected by all the Islamic states surrounding Israel.

If any of your readers, like Crawford-Browne, favour a one-state solution, they must then accept that this will mean the end of the last democratic outpost in the Middle East.

Jonathan Schrire
Kenilworth

NEWS ANALYSIS: Nobel experts not betting on Trump for this year’s Peace Prize

President Donald Trump’s lobbying unlikely to sway five-strong committee that prefers to work independently
World
2 days ago

Trump talks peace as Israeli tanks push deeper into Gaza City

President Donald Trump met leaders of Muslim countries for talks at the UN in New York and says Israel is next
World
4 days ago

Israeli demolitions of Palestinian homes raise ethnic cleansing concerns

Israel military denies strategy to flatten Gaza and its aim is to destroy Hamas and bring hostages home
World
6 days ago
