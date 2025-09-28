LETTER: Secular and democratic Muslim-dominant state a fantasy

As Terry Crawford-Browne suggests in his letter, one of the possible endgame solutions to the Israel-Palestine issue is a single unitary state (“Two-state solution is a non-starter”, September 25).

In such a state Muslims would be a significant majority, especially if they are allowed the same right of return that Israel offers to Jews. However, Crawford-Browne’s idea that such a state would be “free, secular and democratic” is utter fantasy, and is contradicted by every independent think-tank and survey in existence.

Every year independent bodies such as Freedom House and the Economist Intelligence Unit rate every country in the world based on how democratic it is: do they have free elections, free press, human rights (including women’s rights), an independent judiciary and so on. Israel is rated “free” at 77%. Every one of its Islamic neighbouring countries is rated “not free”, getting 1%-43%.

The idea that a new Muslim-dominated single state would miraculously differ from all the other Islamic states and be a beacon of democratic freedoms is a delusion. For all its obvious defects, Israel is the only country in the entire Middle East that is a democracy, imperfect though it may be. It shares a fundamental set of values with fellow Western democracies, values that are rejected by all the Islamic states surrounding Israel.

If any of your readers, like Crawford-Browne, favour a one-state solution, they must then accept that this will mean the end of the last democratic outpost in the Middle East.

Jonathan Schrire

Kenilworth

