LETTER: Is Israel’s security ensured?

Ramaphosa urges a two-state solution, but how will Israel to ensure the future safety of its citizens?

28 September 2025 - 14:10
A Jewish man waves an Israeli flag in Jerusalem's Old City. Picture: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN
A Jewish man waves an Israeli flag in Jerusalem's Old City. Picture: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

Your editorial opinion refers, specifically your mention of Cyril Ramaphosa’s “presidential address” at the UN special conference on Palestine, where he strongly urged a two-state solution with an independent Palestinian state (“Ramaphosa at the UN”, September 26).

Should this transpire, will SA play a major role in guaranteeing Israel’s security? My second question is that if history repeats itself and Hamas, either democratically or through the use of force, takes control of Palestine, what advice would you give Israel to ensure the future safety of its citizens, especially as it relates to repeat savage attacks along the lines of the October 7 butchery, which Hamas has already promised Israel?

David Wolpert
Sydney

