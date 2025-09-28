LETTER: Free speech is taken for granted

Reasoning is seen as a unique and virtuous human faculty, but that is only because a cultural space has been created for its flourishing. Reasoning is actually far from automatic. That space has been most successfully carved out by Western tradition.
Three key features underlie it:
Violence in all its forms must be removed from society by assigning to the police the exclusive and unquestioned right in the use of force. Surviving under a dictatorship or as part of a gang orientates our minds wholly to fear, and so expunges thought about morality.
All religions must be kept out of politics, since they already possess a script as to the final and only truth. Here, too, no thinking is required. Indeed, it gets discouraged as a means of keeping it sacred.
Thinking becomes quite impossible under conditions of severe poverty. Apart from health, when your every move is directed by hunger free thought for its own sake becomes a luxury.
On all three fronts, both in America and here, this vitally needed space is being diluted before our very eyes at a rate I would never have predicted. Nobody on the left or the right, not religious leaders nor intellectuals, appears interested in defending the cultural space in which everyone so care-freely and self-righteously performs.
Free speech and thought gets taken for granted, almost as nature given, without a second thought to its fragility. Why? Because they “can’t handle the truth”, as Jack Nicholson pointed out in his iconic rant. This space “has walls which are guarded by men with guns”, and those metaphorical men are under relentless attack from inside the walls.
These days, defending those walls seems old fashioned and conservative, which is why good men still stand back. Hopefully, that changes very soon.
Jens Kuhn Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Free speech is taken for granted
This vitally needed space is being diluted at a rate not predicted
The point made by Michael Morris in his most recent column is well taken and needs to be cast in a wider political context (“Political killings: the abrupt cessation of reason continues”, September 22).
Reasoning is seen as a unique and virtuous human faculty, but that is only because a cultural space has been created for its flourishing. Reasoning is actually far from automatic. That space has been most successfully carved out by Western tradition.
Three key features underlie it:
On all three fronts, both in America and here, this vitally needed space is being diluted before our very eyes at a rate I would never have predicted. Nobody on the left or the right, not religious leaders nor intellectuals, appears interested in defending the cultural space in which everyone so care-freely and self-righteously performs.
Free speech and thought gets taken for granted, almost as nature given, without a second thought to its fragility. Why? Because they “can’t handle the truth”, as Jack Nicholson pointed out in his iconic rant. This space “has walls which are guarded by men with guns”, and those metaphorical men are under relentless attack from inside the walls.
These days, defending those walls seems old fashioned and conservative, which is why good men still stand back. Hopefully, that changes very soon.
Jens Kuhn
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Jimmy Kimmel, Disney and the free speech wars
Jimmy Kimmel rebuttal amasses millions of views online
MARTIN BARON: Global lessons from a press in peril
Charlie Kirk assassination fuels White House crackdown on speech
TOM EATON: Hypocrisy is so hypnotic it may be intentional
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Jimmy Kimmel, Disney and the free speech wars
Jimmy Kimmel rebuttal amasses millions of views online
MARTIN BARON: Global lessons from a press in peril
Charlie Kirk assassination fuels White House crackdown on speech
TOM EATON: Hypocrisy is so hypnotic it may be intentional
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.