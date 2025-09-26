LETTER: Criticism of UN genocide report stands

The sun rises above the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip. Picture: AFP via GETTY IMAGES
Four Business Day correspondents have taken issue with my criticism of the UN Human Rights Council commission’s report accusing Israel of genocide (“UN ‘experts’ on Israel biased”,September 17). Allow me to respond to each in turn.
On the definition of genocide and commission bias. Roger Southall claims I misunderstand the 1948 Genocide Convention (“Sweeping accusations of bias”, September 18). In fact, I quoted it accurately: genocide requires intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group. The commission asserts that Israel is deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about destruction, yet provides no evidence that it intends to destroy the Palestinian people as such, rather than to defeat Hamas militarily. International law distinguishes between disproportionate civilian harm and genocide, as was made clear in earlier international judgments.
As for bias, this is not a sweeping accusation but a documented fact. The commission’s chair, Navi Pillay, has previously called Israel an apartheid state and questioned its UN membership. Chris Sidoti has worked with the Australian Centre for International Justice, which openly calls Israel a settler colonial apartheid regime. These are not neutral positions. A fact-finding body stacked with such figures cannot credibly claim impartiality.
On civilian casualties and the “settler colonial” analogy. Karl von Holdt alleges that 10% of Gaza’s population has been killed or wounded, mostly civilians, and denies that Israel has sought to minimise civilian harm (“Dismissal of UN genocide report on Gaza defies reason”, September 22). Yet multiple independent assessments contradict this. According to American intelligence, 40%-45% of the Palestinian casualties are combatants, which is far higher than in most modern conflicts. By comparison, Nato’s Kosovo air campaign had a civilian-to-combatant death ratio of about three to one, whereas Israel’s ratio is closer to one to one.
Israel has repeatedly warned civilians via leaflets, text messages and phone calls, tactics that are virtually unparalleled in wartime. To dismiss this as no evidence of precautions ignores the documented record. Von Holdt also repeats the settler colonial apartheid claim. Yet many historians note that a large portion of Palestinians left during 1948 at the urging of Arab leaders, not by blanket Israeli expulsion. Arab citizens of Israel, now numbering more than 2-million, retain voting rights, representation in parliament and access to the courts. This is categorically unlike apartheid SA, where black South Africans could not vote in national elections. Equating the two is historically misleading.
On civilian death ratios and media sources. Reg Rumney cites a newspaper article claiming five out of six Gaza deaths are civilians (“Skewed view on Israel”, September 21). Yet this figure derives from leaked intelligence estimates that were preliminary and contested. Other analyses show far lower civilian ratios when cross-checked with Hamas’s practice of inflating numbers and not distinguishing fighters from civilians.
To characterise my position as denying civilian deaths is false. I have never denied that civilians have died in tragic numbers. My claim, based on evidence, is that Israel has done more than most nations at war to mitigate such deaths, while Hamas has systematically used civilians as human shields. A moral and legal difference exists between deliberate targeting of civilians, which Israel denies and independent investigations have not proved, and collateral civilian harm during attacks on legitimate military targets.
On genocide studies and “fantasy”. Andile Songezo dismisses my letter as paranoia and fantasy, suggesting I reject decades of rigorous legal scholarship (“Sneering at UN commissioners but offering no credible counter-evidence”, September 19). But legal scholars themselves remain divided. Many have stressed that genocide requires a specific intent to destroy, not simply large-scale civilian death. To assert otherwise is to dilute the concept of genocide until every modern war qualifies.
Songezo accuses me of ignoring competing data. Yet I cited facts: Gaza’s population continues to number more than 2-million, its cultural and religious life is not extinguished, and the Gazan people are far from exterminated. That does not mean suffering is absent, but it means genocide in the strict legal sense is not proven. My point is that their continued demographic and cultural presence is evidence that Israel is not seeking their extermination as a people.
As for the jibe about me being a fantasy writer, this is an ad hominem attack unworthy of serious debate. The law does not bend to literary professions but to facts, evidence, and precedent.
My critics accuse me of parroting propaganda, trivialising suffering and denying evidence. In fact, my letter pointed to the core legal and factual weaknesses of the UN Human Rights Council report: its biased authorship, its expansive definition of genocide, and its failure to prove intent. None of the four replies provides credible evidence of genocidal intent by Israel, only evidence of war, tragedy and destruction, which are not the same in law or history as genocide.
One can and should criticise Israel’s conduct, as Israelis themselves do, the prerogative of a democratic people. But equating this with genocide without proof of intent to destroy a people risks turning genocide from the gravest of crimes into a political slogan. That serves neither Palestinians, Israelis nor the integrity of international law.
Nicholas Woode-Smith Cape Town
LETTER: Criticism of UN genocide report stands
None of the four replies to letter provides credible evidence of genocidal intent by Israel
