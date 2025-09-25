LETTER: We need strong SAPS leaders to win war against corruption

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
SA is at breaking point. Corruption has eaten into every layer of our society. Municipalities, once meant to serve communities, are in too many cases captured by criminal cartels and individuals who loot public coffers with impunity.
Our people bear the brunt daily, broken infrastructure, failed service delivery and collapsing trust in the state.At the heart of this crisis lies one simple truth: without a strong, uncompromised police service, SA cannot win the fight against corruption.
When those tasked with enforcing the law are themselves vulnerable to political interference or captured by vested interests, criminal networks thrive unchecked.And yet there is a glimmer of hope. The Madlanga commission, though still in its early stages, has already shown the importance of courage and integrity in confronting rot.
Few individuals embody this better than Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. His bravery and forthrightness in speaking truth to power have already shifted the national mood. He has proven that principled leadership within the SA Police Service (SAPS) is not only possible, but desperately needed.
If President Cyril Ramaphosa is serious about restoring the credibility of the SA state and leaving behind a legacy of renewal when his term ends in 2029, this is his moment. Appointing and empowering a leader of Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi’s calibre as national police commissioner would not just strengthen the SAPS; it would send a clear message to the corrupt and the criminal that their time is up.
History has shown us that when the police are strong, fearless and led with integrity, institutions across government begin to realign. Municipal officials who treat public money as a personal ATM suddenly find themselves accountable. State-owned enterprises, often brought to their knees by looting, regain the discipline of oversight. Even those in political office think twice before engaging in misconduct, because they know there is someone at the helm of the SAPS who cannot be bought or intimidated.
South Africans are not asking for miracles. They are asking for leadership. They are asking for a president who recognises that this country cannot be rebuilt without fearless people at the front lines of justice. Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi has already proven he has the courage and moral authority to take on this task. What he needs is the political backing to finish the job.
Ramaphosa has often spoken about renewal, about restoring hope, and about leaving a legacy of integrity. Legacies are built not only on policies and promises, but on the people entrusted to carry them out. He has the power to choose courage over compromise; to appoint a leader who can restore the spine of the SAPS and by extension the credibility of the state.
SA is crying out for this kind of decision. If Ramaphosa acts decisively now he will be remembered not just as a president who governed, but as one who turned the tide.
Tshepo Steven Sejeng Via email
