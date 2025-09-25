Every businessman in the country knows the bundle of goods and services included in the inflation basket do not realistically reflect the continual increase in prices consumers face.
Tyres, vehicle servicing, schooling, municipal charges for electricity and water, road tolls, medical practitioners, pharmaceutical products, hospitals, chocolate, restaurant meals, parking (25%-50%), customs duties and VAT related to higher free-on-board prices on imports, paint, sport equipment, red wine and spirits, cellphone charges (5.6%), medical aid (10%) and home rental (10%) are but a few.
The so-called official inflation rate of 3.6% is a blatant misrepresentation of the facts. Well done to those on the monetary policy committee who voted not to reduce the repo rate. To suggest that there are no visible drivers to inflation is simply untrue.
Chris Richards Craighall
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: SA’s official inflation rate is seriously misleading
Goods and services in the inflation basket misrepresent real cost of living
Michael Avery’s recent column was badly argued (“Out-of-touch Reserve Bank risks strangling growth to prove a point”, September 23).
Every businessman in the country knows the bundle of goods and services included in the inflation basket do not realistically reflect the continual increase in prices consumers face.
Tyres, vehicle servicing, schooling, municipal charges for electricity and water, road tolls, medical practitioners, pharmaceutical products, hospitals, chocolate, restaurant meals, parking (25%-50%), customs duties and VAT related to higher free-on-board prices on imports, paint, sport equipment, red wine and spirits, cellphone charges (5.6%), medical aid (10%) and home rental (10%) are but a few.
The so-called official inflation rate of 3.6% is a blatant misrepresentation of the facts. Well done to those on the monetary policy committee who voted not to reduce the repo rate. To suggest that there are no visible drivers to inflation is simply untrue.
Chris Richards
Craighall
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Middle-class strain drags consumer confidence lower
Retail, wholesale confidence falls in third quarter
WATCH: Why the Reserve Bank hit pause
Reserve Bank opts for caution in keeping repo rate at 7%
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Retail, wholesale confidence falls in third quarter
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.