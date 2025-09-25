Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA’s official inflation rate is seriously misleading

Goods and services in the inflation basket misrepresent real cost of living

25 September 2025 - 17:32
Michael Avery’s recent column was badly argued (“Out-of-touch Reserve Bank risks strangling growth to prove a point”, September 23).

Every businessman in the country knows the bundle of goods and services included in the inflation basket do not realistically reflect the continual increase in prices consumers face.

Tyres, vehicle servicing, schooling, municipal charges for electricity and water, road tolls, medical practitioners, pharmaceutical products, hospitals, chocolate, restaurant meals, parking (25%-50%), customs duties and VAT related to higher free-on-board prices on imports, paint, sport equipment, red wine and spirits, cellphone charges (5.6%), medical aid (10%) and home rental (10%) are but a few.

The so-called official inflation rate of 3.6% is a blatant misrepresentation of the facts. Well done to those on the monetary policy committee who voted not to reduce the repo rate. To suggest that there are no visible drivers to inflation is simply untrue.

Chris Richards
Craighall

