LETTER: Freedom for all to express views

Roger Southall needs to recognise that calling for censorship of different views borders on hypocrisy

25 September 2025 - 14:03
Picture: 123RF/olegdudko
Picture: 123RF/olegdudko

I was enjoying Roger Southall’s letter until I read his last paragraph, in which he said: “It is a pity your paper has published a letter so redolent — to use Woode-Smith’s own words — of ‘blatant misinformation’.” (“Sweeping accusations of bias,” September 18).

Well, let’s look in the mirror. We could say that it is, by the same token, a pity your paper has published Southall’s letter, which is so redolent of the censorship, deplatforming, intolerance and authoritarian impulses that infect much of public debate in SA and elsewhere.

Southall needs to behold the mote in his eye. Accepting the opportunity of freely expressing his own controversial views in Business Day while at the same time calling for the censorship of different views borders on the hypocritical.

Dr Doug Blackmur
Table View

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

