LETTER: Fill potholes before fixing the world

DA federal chairperson Helen Zille. Picture: Thulani Mbele
Brandan’s cartoon of September 23 suggested that Helen Zille, as candidate for Johannesburg mayor, should “acknowledge” genocide in Gaza. However, as other readers have noted, the mayor is not required to solve problems elsewhere in the world. The fact is, reviving the collapsed mess that is Johannesburg will require the next mayor’s exclusive attention.
SA is no longer a viable place for launching mediation initiatives. The genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) excludes SA as a valid interlocutor concerning Gaza. Instead, the case has played into Benjamin Netanyahu’s hands by reinforcing his message that Israel is facing an existential crisis.
Meanwhile, SA says not a word about human rights violations by several of its Brics partners. In 2023, President Cyril Ramaphosa even invited the “Butcher of Tehran” (late Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi) to attend the Johannesburg Brics summit.
Since joining Brics in 2010, SA (read: ANC) foreign policy has increasingly been captured by malign powers, a process accelerated since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Ramaphosa continues to align with Vladimir Putin and has abandoned an independent role over Taiwan, effectively ceding sovereignty to China.
Ramaphosa and international relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola insist that their foreign policy is “strategic”. The truth is that it runs against SA’s national interests.
Admittedly, Gaza is the scene of war crimes. But Hamas’ avowed goal to commit genocide against Jewish Israelis by driving them “from the river to the sea” cannot be ignored. However, if the great powers cannot, or refuse to, bring about a cessation to the conflict, SA certainly cannot do so.
State capture has broken SA. The time has come to pursue a minimalist foreign policy focusing on trade and economic growth. When the last pothole has been filled, the international relations & co-operation department could again attempt to “create a better world for all”.
François Theron Pretoria
LETTER: Fill potholes before fixing the world
Brandan’s cartoon is wrong to drag Helen Zille as mayoral candidate into Gaza violations
