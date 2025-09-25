Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Clarity needed over dialogue costs

DA wants Treasury to say whether R270m of departmental budget is being directed to national dialogue

25 September 2025 - 15:49
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: NIC BOTHMA
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: NIC BOTHMA

Tara Roos’ article refers (“Godongwana confirms R485m national dialogue budget”, August 25). In response, the DA wrote to the chair of the portfolio committee on planning, monitoring & evaluation to invite the department to discuss the report of R270m of its budget being reprioritised for the national convention and national dialogue, as well as what this entails for its programmes, considering the department’s R500m budget.

The department agreed to appear on September 10, where the minister and director-general refuted claims that the department was footing any expenditure on the national dialogue. The committee will now await the presence of the National Treasury to put this matter to bed.

We have also submitted parliamentary questions. While we wait, there are two possible outcomes: the government either does not know or will not fess up. Either outcome is damning, and the DA will uncover the answer.

Darren Bergman, MP
 DA spokesperson on planning, monitoring & evaluation

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

READ MORE:

Godongwana confirms R485m national dialogue budget

Government prepares for ward-level discussions amid scrutiny of cost, transparency and public value
National
1 month ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Rescuing the national dialogue

The dialogue, seen by many as SA’s last hope, now faces a worthwhile fight for survival
Opinion
14 hours ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: While dialogue drifts, GNU members get a chance to introspect

Ministers’ reports on their economic plans will mean little if ANC stays in its comfort zone
Opinion
2 weeks ago

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Big events in next two years will affect coalition politics

The future of the GNU could be determined before the ANC policy is drawn up in December formulating its national general council
Opinion
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TRISTEN TAYLOR: Eskom is flying blind at Koeberg ...
Opinion
2.
NEIL MANTHORP: From profit to deficit: SA ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Calls to silence health ...
Opinion
4.
TOM EATON: Rapture more likely than Zille ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Chrome blunder is a self-inflicted ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.