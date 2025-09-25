Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: NIC BOTHMA
Tara Roos’ article refers (“Godongwana confirms R485m national dialogue budget”, August 25). In response, the DA wrote to the chair of the portfolio committee on planning, monitoring & evaluation to invite the department to discuss the report of R270m of its budget being reprioritised for the national convention and national dialogue, as well as what this entails for its programmes, considering the department’s R500m budget.
The department agreed to appear on September 10, where the minister and director-general refuted claims that the department was footing any expenditure on the national dialogue. The committee will now await the presence of the National Treasury to put this matter to bed.
We have also submitted parliamentary questions. While we wait, there are two possible outcomes: the government either does not know or will not fess up. Either outcome is damning, and the DA will uncover the answer.
Darren Bergman, MP DA spokesperson on planning, monitoring & evaluation
LETTER: Clarity needed over dialogue costs
DA wants Treasury to say whether R270m of departmental budget is being directed to national dialogue
Darren Bergman, MP
DA spokesperson on planning, monitoring & evaluation
