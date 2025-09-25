Opinion / Letters

LETTER: British recognition of Palestine a meaningless gesture

Rather than recognising Palestine, Britain should take the lead to ensure the present genocidal Zionist entity is dismantled

25 September 2025 - 20:05
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A Palestinian flag flies in London, Britain, September 25 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Jack Taylor
A Palestinian flag flies in London, Britain, September 25 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Jack Taylor

The British recognition of Palestine is gratuitously self-righteous. (“What new recognitions of Palestine mean for Israel and the two-state solution”, September 21).

When the League of Nations granted Palestine to Britain as an A-class mandate in 1920, Britain as the administrative power was obligated to prepare the indigenous population, namely the Palestinians, for independence. But Britain betrayed them and ensured that the Zionists established their illegal state, which they managed to do through the perpetration of terrorism, massacres, displacement, destruction and theft.

When the Zionists declared their illegal state they owned less than 7% of historic Palestine. And while Zionists demanded and received billions of dollars in compensation from the then West German government for the Holocaust, to date no compensation has been offered to Palestinians. Instead the daily theft of Palestinian land and resources, massacres and destruction continue with impunity.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the recognitions of a Palestinian state a reward for terrorism. It is a pity that world leaders as well as the media have failed to remind Netanyahu that by recognising the illegal state of Israel in 1948 and thereafter, Zionist terrorism was rewarded unashamedly.

To undo the injustice done to Palestinians for more than a century, Britain should take the lead to ensure that the present colonial, apartheid, racist and aggressive genocidal Zionist entity is dismantled.

In its place Britain and the rest of the world must establish a united and secular Palestine. Only then will justice be done to the long-suffering Palestinians. 

Gunvant Govindjee
Ormonde

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Two-state solution is a non-starter

Israel should be replaced by a one-state, free, secular and democratic Palestine
Opinion
1 day ago

EXPLAINER: Wider recognition of Palestine ‘meant to put pressure on Israel’

Israel discounts a Palestinian state and says recognition rewards Hamas for attacks
World
3 days ago

Keir Starmer recognises Palestinian state to mixed reactions in London

After issuing Israel an ultimatum in July, Prime Minister Keir Starmer formally recognises State of Palestine on X
World
4 days ago

LETTER: Dismissal of UN genocide report on Gaza defies reason

Nicholas Woode-Smit repeats the lies of the Israeli state
Opinion
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: Netanyahu’s self-inflicted wound

Last week’s Israeli air strikes may have helped the Qatari regime by shifting the focus sharply back to Israel’s leader
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TRISTEN TAYLOR: Eskom is flying blind at Koeberg ...
Opinion
2.
NEIL MANTHORP: From profit to deficit: SA ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Calls to silence health ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Chrome blunder is a self-inflicted ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
GUGU LOURIE: Canal+ now has MultiChoice, but ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Keir Starmer recognises Palestinian state to mixed reactions in London

World / Europe

LETTER: Two-state solution is a non-starter

Opinion / Letters

EXPLAINER: Wider recognition of Palestine ‘meant to put pressure on Israel’

World / Middle East

EDITORIAL: Netanyahu’s self-inflicted wound

Opinion / Editorials

Belgium plans to recognise Palestinian state at UN summit

World / Europe

LETTER: Iran, SA share mutual respect

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Another well-rehearsed script to shield Israel

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.