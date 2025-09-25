When the League of Nations granted Palestine to Britain as an A-class mandate in 1920, Britain as the administrative power was obligated to prepare the indigenous population, namely the Palestinians, for independence. But Britain betrayed them and ensured that the Zionists established their illegal state, which they managed to do through the perpetration of terrorism, massacres, displacement, destruction and theft.
When the Zionists declared their illegal state they owned less than 7% of historic Palestine. And while Zionists demanded and received billions of dollars in compensation from the then West German government for the Holocaust, to date no compensation has been offered to Palestinians. Instead the daily theft of Palestinian land and resources, massacres and destruction continue with impunity.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the recognitions of a Palestinian state a reward for terrorism. It is a pity that world leaders as well as the media have failed to remind Netanyahu that by recognising the illegal state of Israel in 1948 and thereafter, Zionist terrorism was rewarded unashamedly.
To undo the injustice done to Palestinians for more than a century, Britain should take the lead to ensure that the present colonial, apartheid, racist and aggressive genocidal Zionist entity is dismantled.
In its place Britain and the rest of the world must establish a united and secular Palestine. Only then will justice be done to the long-suffering Palestinians.
Gunvant Govindjee Ormonde
LETTER: British recognition of Palestine a meaningless gesture
Rather than recognising Palestine, Britain should take the lead to ensure the present genocidal Zionist entity is dismantled
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.