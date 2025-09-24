LETTER: Two-state solution is a non-starter

The so-called two-state solution in Israel/Palestine is a non-starter. It is an apartheid solution of Israeli domination and a Palestinian bantustan with even less autonomy than the puppet (ostensibly independent) bantustans of apartheid SA.

The UN meeting in Geneva on September 4 1989 set the deadline of June 30 1990 to end apartheid. A month later (a day after a meeting in Washington with Archbishop Desmond Tutu) the US issued an ultimatum demanding the end of the state of emergency, the release of political prisoners, the unbanning of political organisations, the repeal of apartheid legislation and constitutional negotiations towards a nonracial, democratic and united SA.

The US threatened to amend the 1986 Comprehensive Anti-Apartheid Act to prohibit all SA financial transactions in the US. Given the role of the dollar as settlement currency in foreign exchange transactions, that would have collapsed the SA economy.

Realising the consequences of that US ultimatum, on February 2 1990 then president FW de Klerk conceded the end of apartheid and began negotiations towards SA’s constitutional and united democracy.

For decades the world had anticipated a bloodbath and civil war in SA. Instead, our relatively peaceful transition from apartheid to constitutional democracy was hailed by the world as a “miracle”.

If the world rightly ended apartheid in SA in 1990, why is an apartheid bantustan now to be imposed on Palestinians? Since 1947 Israel has never complied with international agreements and laws, and as a rogue state should now be expelled from the international community.

Israel can and should be replaced by a one-state, free, secular and democratic Palestine of Muslims, Jews and Christians from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.

Terry Crawford-Browne

Via email

