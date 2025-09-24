Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Two-state solution is a non-starter

Israel should be replaced by a one-state, free, secular and democratic Palestine

24 September 2025 - 15:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Smoke rises from an Israeli strike, as displaced Palestinians, fleeing northern Gaza due to an Israeli military operation, move southward after Israeli forces ordered residents of Gaza City to evacuate to the south, in the central Gaza Strip September 24, 2025. Picture: REUTERS/DAWOUD ABU ALKAS
Smoke rises from an Israeli strike, as displaced Palestinians, fleeing northern Gaza due to an Israeli military operation, move southward after Israeli forces ordered residents of Gaza City to evacuate to the south, in the central Gaza Strip September 24, 2025. Picture: REUTERS/DAWOUD ABU ALKAS

The so-called two-state solution in Israel/Palestine is a non-starter. It is an apartheid solution of Israeli domination and a Palestinian bantustan with even less autonomy than the puppet (ostensibly independent) bantustans of apartheid SA.

The UN meeting in Geneva on September 4 1989 set the deadline of June 30 1990 to end apartheid. A month later (a day after a meeting in Washington with Archbishop Desmond Tutu) the US issued an ultimatum demanding the end of the state of emergency, the release of political prisoners, the unbanning of political organisations, the repeal of apartheid legislation and constitutional negotiations towards a nonracial, democratic and united SA.

The US threatened to amend the 1986 Comprehensive Anti-Apartheid Act to prohibit all SA financial transactions in the US. Given the role of the dollar as settlement currency in foreign exchange transactions, that would have collapsed the SA economy.

Realising the consequences of that US ultimatum, on February 2 1990 then president FW de Klerk conceded the end of apartheid and began negotiations towards SA’s constitutional and united democracy.

For decades the world had anticipated a bloodbath and civil war in SA. Instead, our relatively peaceful transition from apartheid to constitutional democracy was hailed by the world as a “miracle”. 

If the world rightly ended apartheid in SA in 1990, why is an apartheid bantustan now to be imposed on Palestinians? Since 1947 Israel has never complied with international agreements and laws, and as a rogue state should now be expelled from the international community.

Israel can and should be replaced by a one-state, free, secular and democratic Palestine of Muslims, Jews and Christians from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.

Terry Crawford-Browne
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

CARTOON: Gaza issue Helen Zille won’t address

Tuesday, September 23 2025
Opinion
1 day ago

Trump talks peace as Israeli tanks push deeper into Gaza City

President Donald Trump met leaders of Muslim countries for talks at the UN in New York and says Israel is next
World
3 hours ago

Ramaphosa arrives in New York for UN summit amid global flashpoints

SA president joins New York gathering marking 80 years of UN Charter, pushing ‘dialogue over discord’
National
1 day ago

EXPLAINER: Wider recognition of Palestine ‘meant to put pressure on Israel’

Israel discounts a Palestinian state and says recognition rewards Hamas for attacks
World
1 day ago

Israeli demolitions of Palestinian homes raise ethnic cleansing concerns

Israel military denies strategy to flatten Gaza and its aim is to destroy Hamas and bring hostages home
World
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
TRISTEN TAYLOR: Eskom is flying blind at Koeberg ...
Opinion
2.
NEIL MANTHORP: From profit to deficit: SA ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TOM EATON: Rapture more likely than Zille ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CARTOON: Gaza issue Helen Zille won’t address
Opinion
5.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Calls to silence health ...
Opinion

Related Articles

CARTOON: Gaza issue Helen Zille won’t address

Opinion

Trump talks peace as Israeli tanks push deeper into Gaza City

World

EXPLAINER: Wider recognition of Palestine ‘meant to put pressure on Israel’

World / Middle East

Israeli demolitions of Palestinian homes raise ethnic cleansing concerns

World / Middle East

EXPLAINER: What new recognitions of Palestine mean for Israel and the two-state ...

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.