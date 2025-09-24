Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Joburg needs the best mayor possible

Helen Zille is described as controversial, but too much is at stake to get bogged down in character or ideology

24 September 2025 - 15:26
Helen Zille. Picture: Thulani Mbele
There is fierce fighting for the Joburg mayoral candidacy as residents “continue to endure water shortages, sewage overflows, power cuts and a city whose infrastructure is on the brink of ruin”, as The Star put it.

One would expect that uppermost in every concerned citizen’s mind would be a frantic search for the ideal candidate, one with a proven track record that recommends them as the most appropriate candidate with the potential to turn things around from this near-impossible situation.

Yet to my greatest dismay the candidacy of Helen Zille is described as a controversial choice for the DA. Why? Because analysts accuse the party of abandoning its strategy of “fronting” black leaders. But after 30 years of being in the forefront, one would assume black leaders had learnt everything there is to know about these leadership roles.

During her short stint as Cape Town mayor (2006-09) Zille is reputed to have earned global recognition by winning the 2008 World Mayor Prize for her leadership, vision and effective governance. That is exactly what Joburg needs if it stands any chance of renewal and survival.

So, what is actually wrong with Zille’s candidacy? Bear in mind that these are no ordinary times — there is too much at stake for us to be behaving as if we were robots. We have a whole country to save from total ruin, and it is now or never. We don’t have much choice.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midland

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

CARTOON: Gaza issue Helen Zille won’t address

Tuesday, September 23 2025
Opinion
1 day ago

TOM EATON: Rapture more likely than Zille becoming Joburg mayor

Pastor says Christians will be levitated into the clouds this week
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Focus on job at hand

Cartoon suggests candidates for mayor of Joburg, particularly Helen Zille, take a public stand on the Israel-Gaza issue
Opinion
2 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Would-be Joburg mayors face formidable challenge

Johannesburg's 40,000-strong staff will test anybody, especially if the coalition hot mess continues
Opinion
2 days ago

‘Joburg looking pretty good’ as Zille’s bid for Joburg mayoral chain begins

DA bets on mayoral candidate’s stature in 2026 local government elections
Politics
3 days ago
