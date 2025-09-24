There is fierce fighting for the Joburg mayoral candidacy as residents “continue to endure water shortages, sewage overflows, power cuts and a city whose infrastructure is on the brink of ruin”, as The Star put it.
One would expect that uppermost in every concerned citizen’s mind would be a frantic search for the ideal candidate, one with a proven track record that recommends them as the most appropriate candidate with the potential to turn things around from this near-impossible situation.
Yet to my greatest dismay the candidacy of Helen Zille is described as a controversial choice for the DA. Why? Because analysts accuse the party of abandoning its strategy of “fronting” black leaders. But after 30 years of being in the forefront, one would assume black leaders had learnt everything there is to know about these leadership roles.
During her short stint as Cape Town mayor (2006-09) Zille is reputed to have earned global recognition by winning the 2008 World Mayor Prize for her leadership, vision and effective governance. That is exactly what Joburg needs if it stands any chance of renewal and survival.
So, what is actually wrong with Zille’s candidacy? Bear in mind that these are no ordinary times — there is too much at stake for us to be behaving as if we were robots. We have a whole country to save from total ruin, and it is now or never. We don’t have much choice.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa Midland
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Joburg needs the best mayor possible
Helen Zille is described as controversial, but too much is at stake to get bogged down in character or ideology
There is fierce fighting for the Joburg mayoral candidacy as residents “continue to endure water shortages, sewage overflows, power cuts and a city whose infrastructure is on the brink of ruin”, as The Star put it.
One would expect that uppermost in every concerned citizen’s mind would be a frantic search for the ideal candidate, one with a proven track record that recommends them as the most appropriate candidate with the potential to turn things around from this near-impossible situation.
Yet to my greatest dismay the candidacy of Helen Zille is described as a controversial choice for the DA. Why? Because analysts accuse the party of abandoning its strategy of “fronting” black leaders. But after 30 years of being in the forefront, one would assume black leaders had learnt everything there is to know about these leadership roles.
During her short stint as Cape Town mayor (2006-09) Zille is reputed to have earned global recognition by winning the 2008 World Mayor Prize for her leadership, vision and effective governance. That is exactly what Joburg needs if it stands any chance of renewal and survival.
So, what is actually wrong with Zille’s candidacy? Bear in mind that these are no ordinary times — there is too much at stake for us to be behaving as if we were robots. We have a whole country to save from total ruin, and it is now or never. We don’t have much choice.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midland
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
CARTOON: Gaza issue Helen Zille won’t address
TOM EATON: Rapture more likely than Zille becoming Joburg mayor
LETTER: Focus on job at hand
EDITORIAL: Would-be Joburg mayors face formidable challenge
‘Joburg looking pretty good’ as Zille’s bid for Joburg mayoral chain begins
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: Paying for water, but not getting any
LETTER: Ekurhuleni must pay for the property
LETTER: Focus on job at hand
LETTER: SA deserves the truth
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.